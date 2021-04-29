BROOKINGS — South Umpqua scored the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth inning and held on for a 3-2 win over Brookings-Harbor on Wednesday in a Far West League softball game.
The Lancers (4-0) only managed three hits against Bruins starter Madison Taylor, who struck out eight. South Umpqua sophomore right-hander Tatum Kelley gave up four hits and no earned runs, fanning five and walking two.
Kaydence Norton knocked in a run for S.U. with a single, and Kelley and Violet Richardson had hits. Richardson scored two runs.
The two teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader in Tri City Friday, beginning at 3 p.m.
S. Umpqua;011;001;0;—;3;3;2
Brookings;200;000;0;—;2;4;2
Kelley and Love; Taylor and Fitzhugh, Pryor. W — Kelley. L — Taylor. 2B — Richardson (SU), Schofield (B-H).
