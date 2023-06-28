South Umpqua had five players receive Class 3A softball all-state honors and Sutherlin one in a recent vote of the coaches.
Making the second team for the Lancers were senior pitcher Violet Richardson, senior catcher Montanah Love, senior third baseman Tatum Kelley and junior outfielder Ashlyn Vey. Junior shortstop Kaydence Norton was on the third team.
Sutherlin junior outfielder Josie Vermillion was a third-team selection. Senior Tyler McNeley of Far West League champion Lakeview was among the first-team pitchers.
Sophomore utility Myleigh Cooper of Scio was voted Player of the Year. Junior Ayla Davies of state champion Burns was Pitcher of the Year and Burns' Robert Medley was Coach of the Year.
Class 6A
Junior pitcher Payton Burnham, who led Sheldon to the state championship, was selected the Pitcher of the Year.
Burnham was joined on the first team by three teammates — junior catcher Kinley Pappas, junior infielder Brooke Peterson and senior outfielder Meara Sain. Grants Pass senior infielder Alexa Medley was a first-team pick.
Senior catcher Abby Carsley of McMinnville was named the Player of the Year and Sheldon's Mike Faulconer was Coach of the Year.
Class 3A Softball All-State
Player of the Year — Myleigh Cooper, soph., Scio.
Pitcher of the Year — Ayla Davies, jr., Burns.
Coach of the Year — Robert Medley, Burns.
First Team
PITCHERS — Ayla Davies, jr., Burns; Tyler McNeley, sr., Lakeview; Briley Ingram, sr., Yamhill-Carlton. CATCHERS — Merissa Medley, sr., Burns; Cam Dalke, soph., Scio. INFIELDERS — Lexiss Antle, sr., Yamhill-Carlton; Aaliyah Gaboriault, sr., Harrisburg; Chloe Bauer, sr., Valley Catholic; Annikah Tacchini, sr., Lakeview; Ashley Wright, jr., Burns; Macy Johnson, fr., Scio. OUTFIELDERS — Maddy Tuning, jr., Yamhill-Carlton; Taryn Ramsay, soph., Scio; Kylie Campos, sr., Pleasant Hill; Gracie Mello, soph., Burns. UTILITY — Myleigh Cooper, soph., Scio.
Second Team
Douglas County Players Only
PITCHER — Violet Richardson, sr., South Umpqua. CATCHER — Montanah Love, sr., South Umpqua. INFIELDER — Tatum Kelley, sr., South Umpqua. OUTFIELDER — Ashlyn Vey, jr., South Umpqua.
Third Team
Douglas County Players Only
INFIELDER — Kaydence Norton, jr., South Umpqua. OUTFIELDER — Josie Vermillion, jr., Sutherlin.
Class 6A
Player of the Year — Abby Carsley, sr., McMinnville.
Pitcher of the Year — Payton Burnham, jr., Sheldon.
Coach of the Year — Mike Faulconer, Sheldon.
First Team
PITCHERS — Payton Burnham, jr., Sheldon; Lily Riley, jr., Oregon City; Rowan Thompson, jr., South Salem. CATCHERS — Abby Carsley, sr., McMinnville; Kinley Pappas, jr., Sheldon. INFIELDERS — Ashley Goodale, sr., Mountainside; Ali Martinez, jr., McNary; Allyson Nordling, sr., Oregon City; Alexa Medley, sr., Grants Pass; Brooke Peterson, jr., Sheldon. DP/UTILITY — Sophia Groshong, jr., Westview; Natalie Macik, fr., McNary. OUTFIELDERS — Samara Miles, sr., North Medford; Ailee Young, sr., Nelson; Meara Sain, sr., Sheldon; Berkleigh Tuck, soph., Jesuit.
