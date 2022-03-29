PLEASANT HILL — The South Umpqua softball team remained undefeated on the season Tuesday, but it wasn't easy against another top 10 team.
The Lancers, ranked No. 6 in the OSAAtoday Class 3A preseason coaches poll, pounded out 12 hits in a 14-10 victory over No. 7 Pleasant Hill in a nonleague game.
South Umpqua (9-0) is the lone unbeaten club in 3A.
"It was a dogfight the whole game," S.U. coach J.P. Kelley said. "The (Billies) are a solid team and are coached very well. Our girls fought the entire game and came out on top."
Raiya Estupinian was 3-for-4 with a double and three runs for the Lancers. Tatum Kelley went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and Mady Pratt was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Kaydence Norton and Violet Richardson both homered, and Norton knocked in four runs.
Richardson picked up the decision, striking out seven.
Kiley Campos and Kendall Carey each stroked two hits and Jordan Cosby homered for Pleasant Hill (4-1).
S.U. is scheduled to host 5A Eagle Point Thursday in a nonleague contest.
S. Umpqua;313;222;1;—;14;12;3
Pleasant Hill;240;020;2;—;10;8;3
Richardson and Love; Black, Bloxham (5) and Hucka. W — Richardson. L — Black. 2B — Pratt (SU), Vey (SU), Estupinian (SU, Fenley (PH), Carey (PH). 3B — Twyman (SU), McAllister (PH). HR — Norton (SU), Richardson (SU), Cosby (PH).
