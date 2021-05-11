TRI CITY — Cascade Christian put a damper on South Umpqua's senior day on Tuesday.
The Challengers took a 10-run lead before the Lancers got on the scoreboard and finished with a 13-3 victory in a Far West League softball game at the Tri City Elementary field.
Cascade Christian (11-2, 9-1 FWL) moved into sole possession of first place in the league standings with two games left. The Lancers (8-2, 8-2) need to beat the Challengers twice in a doubleheader on Friday at U.S. Cellular Community Park in Medford to win the title.
South Umpqua faced one of the top pitchers in the Class 3A ranks in Cascade Christian's Katelyn Willard. The senior right-hander, who was an all-FWL first-team selection as a sophomore in 2019, pitched a four-hitter with 14 strikeouts and four walks. She hit three batters.
Willard shut out the Lancers until the sixth, when they pushed over two runs to keep the contest going. Kiersten Chapman hit an RBI triple to right field to score Violet Richardson and Chapman came home on a double steal.
"I think Kiersten started to turn it for us when she hit that triple," South Umpqua coach Holly George said. "That woke the girls up, got them excited. I don't why they just don't come out hitting the first couple of innings. They can do it."
"I think we just needed to have some confidence in there," Chapman said. "I know we can hit off her (Willard), we just need to believe it."
The Challengers got nine hits off sophomore Tatum Kelley, but just six of the 13 runs the right-hander gave up were earned. S.U. committed six errors in the contest.
"(Willard) is definitely the fastest pitcher we've faced," Kelley said. "She moves the ball well, and has good placement with it. We need to come in fighting hard (at the start of the game) and make some adjustments at the plate. You have to adjust to good pitchers like that."
"That girl works hard. She throws hard, and works the plate," George said. "She's got a great curve. I'll give credit where credit is due. She earns it."
Willard aided her own cause, going 2-for-3 with two doubles, three runs and three RBIs. Kara Palmer capped a four-run fourth inning with a two-run homer.
McKenzie Bonner and Neha Joseph each added a pair of hits for the Challengers.
"They swung the bats well," Kelley said. "There were some placements (by me) that could've been better."
Kelley had two of the Lancers' four hits, including an RBI double in the seventh. Ferguson singled in the same inning.
"They're going to get back in, start again tomorrow (at practice) and put some more work in," George said. "Get some more cuts in and wake our bats up."
The two seniors on the team are Ferguson, a second baseman, and outfielder Morgyn Jaynes.
Friday's twin bill is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.
C. Christian;400;402;3;—;13;9;1
S. Umpqua;000;002;1;—;3;4;6
Willard and Modrell; Kelley and Love. W — Willard. L — Kelley. 2B — Willard 2 (CC), Sweem (CC), Kelley (SU). 3B — Chapman (SU). HR — Palmer (CC).
