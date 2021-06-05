South Umpqua landed four players, Sutherlin three and Douglas one on the Far West League softball all-league first team.
Representing the Lancers were sophomore pitcher Tatum Kelley, sophomore infielder Violet Richardson, junior outfielder Kiersten Chapman and freshman utility Ashlyn Vey.
Senior first baseman Amy Dickover, junior infielder Erica MacDonald and freshman outfielder Josie Vermillion of Sutherlin made the first team. Douglas’ lone first-team pick was senior outfielder Taylor Watson.
Senior pitcher Katelyn Willard of Cascade Christian was named the MVP.
Far West League
Softball All-League
MVP — Katelyn Willard, sr., Cascade Christian.
Coach of the Year — Keith Willard, Cascade Christian.
First Team
PITCHERS — Katelyn Willard, sr., Cascade Christian; Gracie Harms, sr., Brookings-Harbor; Tatum Kelley, soph., South Umpqua. CATCHER — Ali Modrell, sr., Cascade Christian. FIRST BASE — Amy Dickover, sr., Sutherlin. INFIELDERS — Violet Richardson, soph., South Umpqua; Zoie Fisher, sr., Cascade Christian; Kara Palmer, sr., Cascade Christian; Erica MacDonald, jr., Sutherlin; Lexi Schofield, sr., Brookings-Harbor. OUTFIELDERS — Jose Vermillion, fr., Sutherlin; Kiersten Chapman, jr., South Umpqua; Neha Joseph, sr., Cascade Christian; Taylor Watson, sr., Douglas. UTILITY — Ashlyn Vey, fr., South Umpqua.
Second Team
PITCHER — Madison Taylor, jr., Brookings-Harbor. CATCHER — Montanah Love, soph., South Umpqua. FIRST BASE — Rebecca Clark, sr., Cascade Christian. INFIELDERS — Kaydence Norton, fr., South Umpqua; Jordan Crosby, jr., Brookings-Harbor; Marissa Magana, jr., Sutherlin; McKenzie Bonner, fr., Cascade Christian. OUTFIELDERS — Brooklyn Wilson, fr., Douglas; Liz Wilson, sr., Cascade Christian.
Honorable Mention
CATCHER — Brooklyn Avery, soph., Douglas. FIRST BASE — Tilly Peters, sr., Brookings-Harbor. INFIELDERS — Micah Wicks, soph., Sutherlin; Rockette Marrington, soph., Brookings-Harbor; Amelia Ferguson, sr., South Umpqua; Kierra Bennett, soph., Douglas. OUTFIELDER — Bella Hester, soph., Douglas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.