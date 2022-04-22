South Umpqua pounds Cascade Christian twice in FWL doubleheader TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Apr 22, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TRI CITY — South Umpqua, the top-ranked softball team in the OSAAtoday Class 3A coaches poll, coasted to a pair of 16-0 victories over Cascade Christian on Friday in a Far West League doubleheader.The first game was stopped after three innings due to the mercy rule and the second game went four innings.Tatum Kelley didn't allow a hit in the opener for the Lancers (13-0, 3-0 FWL), striking out eight.Ashlyn Vey went 2-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs and Kaydence Norton was 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs. Ava White tripled and knocked in two runs.Vey and Violet Richardson homered for S.U. in the nightcap. Haley Twyman went 2-for-2 with two doubles, two walks, three RBIs and four runs, while Richardson and Norton each added two hits.Richardson pitched the win, giving up no hits with 10 strikeouts. Cascade Christian (0-15, 0-3) is still seeking its first victory.S.U. is scheduled to play No. 4 Taft Tuesday in a nonleague doubleheader in Lincoln City, weather permitting. First GameC. Christian;000;—;0;0;6S. Umpqua;(12)22;—;16;8;1Kelley and Love; Sweem and Williams. W — Kelley. L — Sweem. 2B — Tyman (SU), Norton (SU), Pratt (SU). 3B — White (SU).Second GameC. Christian;000;0;—;0;0;5S. Umpqua;950;2;—;16;9;0Bonner and Sweem; Richardson and Vey. W — Richardson. L — Bonner. 2B — Twyman 2 (SU). 3B — Norton (SU). HR — Vey (SU), Richardson (SU). Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags South Umpqua Violet Richardson Ashlyn Vey Sport Baseball Kaydence Norton Tatum Kelley Ava White Victory Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular DINT seizes 1,700 weed plants, four high-end cars in Azalea raid Umpqua Valley Gymnastics athlete Giavanna Tatone shines in her lone sport ODFW determines cause of low steelhead runs Reckless driver causes power outage in Green, Winston late Tuesday Death Notices for April 19, 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Advertising Sales Manager FOREST ENGINEER Community Relations Specialist Personal Injury Legal Assistant News Review is Hiring for Sales Coordinator Umpqua Health is Hiring! Orenco HEAVY EQUIPMENT MECHANIC CHOKER SETTER/RIGGING SLINGER REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Roseburg ends losing skid, shuts out South Eugene 6-0 Brookings-Harbor takes two from Sutherlin in FWL twin bill South Umpqua pounds Cascade Christian twice in FWL doubleheader Douglas splits Special District 4 twin bill with St. Mary's South Medford beats Roseburg boys, 6-2 Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.