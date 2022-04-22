TRI CITY — South Umpqua, the top-ranked softball team in the OSAAtoday Class 3A coaches poll, coasted to a pair of 16-0 victories over Cascade Christian on Friday in a Far West League doubleheader.

The first game was stopped after three innings due to the mercy rule and the second game went four innings.

Tatum Kelley didn't allow a hit in the opener for the Lancers (13-0, 3-0 FWL), striking out eight.

Ashlyn Vey went 2-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs and Kaydence Norton was 2-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs. Ava White tripled and knocked in two runs.

Vey and Violet Richardson homered for S.U. in the nightcap. Haley Twyman went 2-for-2 with two doubles, two walks, three RBIs and four runs, while Richardson and Norton each added two hits.

Richardson pitched the win, giving up no hits with 10 strikeouts. Cascade Christian (0-15, 0-3) is still seeking its first victory.

S.U. is scheduled to play No. 4 Taft Tuesday in a nonleague doubleheader in Lincoln City, weather permitting.

First Game

C. Christian;000;—;0;0;6

S. Umpqua;(12)22;—;16;8;1

Kelley and Love; Sweem and Williams. W — Kelley. L — Sweem. 2B — Tyman (SU), Norton (SU), Pratt (SU). 3B — White (SU).

Second Game

C. Christian;000;0;—;0;0;5

S. Umpqua;950;2;—;16;9;0

Bonner and Sweem; Richardson and Vey. W — Richardson. L — Bonner. 2B — Twyman 2 (SU). 3B — Norton (SU). HR — Vey (SU), Richardson (SU).

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

