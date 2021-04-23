WINSTON — The South Umpqua softball team cruised to a pair of victories over Douglas in a Far West League doubleheader on Friday, winning 21-0 and 23-4.
The first game was stopped after three innings due to the 15-run rule used for this season. The second contest ended after five.
Tatum Kelley allowed no hits over three innings in the circle and went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs and two RBIs for the Lancers (3-0) in the opener. Montanah Love and Ava White each stroked two hits, and Ashlyn Vey homered.
South Umpqua finished with 18 hits in Game 2. Kelley was 4-for-5 with two doubles and four runs, White was 4-for-4 with three runs, Violet Richardson hit two home runs and knocked in five runs and Raiya Estupinian ripped a homer. Vey and Morgan Jaynes each added two hits.
Marisa Schultz and Alaura Hale both went 2-for-3 and Kierra Bennett had a three-run homer for the Trojans (0-6).
First Game
Douglas;000;—;0;0;10
S. Umpqua;(12)9x—;21;11;2
Hale and Imel; Kelley and Love. W — Kelley. L — Hale. 2B — Kelley 2 (SU), Ferguson (SU). 3B — White (SU). HR — Vey (SU).
Second Game
S. Umpqua;444;45;—;23;18;1
Douglas;400;000;0;—;4;7;14
Ferguson, Chapman (3) and Vey; Hale and Avery. W — Ferguson. L — Hale. 2B — Jaynes (SU), Kelley 2 (SU), Ferguson (SU), Love (SU), White (SU), Schultz (D). HR — Richardson 2 (SU), Estupinian (SU), Bennett (D).
