TRI CITY — The South Umpqua softball team posted a pair of 15-0 victories over Brookings-Harbor in four innings in a Far West League doubleheader on Saturday.
Montanah Love was 3-for-3 with a home run, two runs and two RBIs for the No. 5-ranked Lancers (12-4, 8-2 FWL) in the first game. Tatum Kelley was 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs, and Ashlyn Vey, Mady Pratt and Ava White each contributed two hits. Vey hit two homers and White went deep once.
Violet Richardson tossed a four-inning no-hitter, striking out eight.
In Game 2, Richardson went 2-for-3 with a homer and two runs. Freshman Regan Ireland pitched a two-hitter, fanning nine, walking one and hitting one batter.
South Umpqua is scheduled to travel to Sutherlin Thursday for a doubleheader.
First Game
Brookings;000;0;—;0;0;1
S. Umpqua;103;(11);—;15;14;1
V. Richardson and Love; Dotson and Hodges. W — Richardson. L — Dotson. 2B — Kelley 2 (SU), Pratt (SU). HR — Vey 2 (SU), White (SU), Love (SU).
Second Game
Brookings;000;0;—;0;2;3
S. Umpqua;222;9;—;15;8;1
Arlandson and Hodges, Dotson; Ireland and Love. W — Ireland. L — Arlandson. 2B — Twyman (SU). 3B — Vey (SU). HR — V. Richardson (SU).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.