SUTHERLIN — The top-ranked South Umpqua softball team completed an unbeaten regular season on Friday, whipping Sutherlin 21-0 and 13-1 in a Far West League doubleheader.
The first game was stopped after three innings due to the mercy rule. The second contest went five innings.
The Lancers (24-0, 12-0 FWL) will host a first-round Class 3A playoff game on Wednesday. The Bulldogs (8-13, 5-7) tied for third in the league and finished their season.
Violet Richardson tossed a three-hitter with six strikeouts in the opener. She also went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double, four runs and four RBIs.
Ashlyn Vey, Kaydence Norton and Kiersten Chapman all added two hits in the victory. Ashley Radmer went 2-for-2 for Sutherlin.
South Umpqua broke open the second game with eight runs in the fourth inning. Norton went 3-for-3, and Tatum Kelley, Chapman and Mady Pratt each contributed two hits. Kelley, Richardson and Vey homered.
Kelley pitched the win, fanning seven. Ava Gill and Radmer each stroked two hits and Tahlor Westrom doubled for the Bulldogs.
First Game
S. Umpqua;768;—;21;14;0
Sutherlin;000;—;0;3;4
Richardson and Love; Westrom, E. Englestad (2) and K. Englestad. W — Richardson. L — Westrom. 2B — Kelley (SU), Love (SU), Richardson (SU). 3B — Twyman (SU). HR — Richardson 2 (SU).
Second Game
S. Umpqua;203;80;—;13;13;3
Sutherlin;001;00;—;1;9;2
Kelley and Vey; Westrom and K. Englestad. W — Kelley. L — Westrom. 2B — Pratt (SU), Westrom (Sut). 3B — Pratt (SU). HR — Kelley (SU), Richardson (SU), Vey (SU).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.