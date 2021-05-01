TRI CITY — Brookings-Harbor handed South Umpqua its first softball loss of the season on Saturday, defeating the Lancers 6-5 in the second game of a Class 3A Far West League doubleheader.
Violet Richardson pitched a no-hitter in the opener as the Lancers (5-1) picked up an 8-0 victory.
Richardson, a sophomore, struck out eight and walked none. She also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and two runs. Freshman Ava White was 2-for-3 with a solo home run, freshman Kaydence Norton went 2-for-3 with a double and Kiersten Chapman added two hits.
In Game 2, Lexi Schofield hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the top of the seventh for Brookings (5-4). Richardson was 2-for-3 with a homer and Amelia Ferguson and Norton were both 2-for-3.
Tatum Kelley allowed six hits and three earned runs over 6 1/3 innings before being relieved by Richardson. Kelley struck out seven.
First Game
Brookings;000;000;0;—;0;0;4
S. Umpqua;023;111;x;—;8;8;0
Taylor, Crosby (6) and Brouillard, Wraith; Richardson and Love. W — Richardson. L — Taylor. 2B — Richardson (SU), Norton (SU). HR — White (SU).
