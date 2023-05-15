South Umpqua softball wins two from Cascade Christian in FWL doubleheader TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email May 15, 2023 May 15, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TRI CITY — The No. 5-ranked South Umpqua softball team concluded Far West League play with a pair of wins over Cascade Christian on Monday, winning 15-0 and 18-2.Both games ended early due to the mercy rule. The Lancers finished the regular season 21-4 overall and were second behind Lakeview in the FWL at 16-2.Haley Twyman, Tatum Kelley, Ashlyn Vey, Violet Richardson and Ava White all had two hits for S.U. in the first game. Richardson hit a pair of home runs and had four RBIs, while Twyman also went deep.Richardson pitched the win on senior day, allowing no hits and striking out eight.In Game 2, the Lancers pulled all four of their seniors after the first inning. Tatum Kelley and freshman Regan Ireland shared the pitching duties, giving up four hits and fanning six.South Umpqua will play a first-round game in the 3A state playoffs on May 22.First Game C. Christian;000;—;0;0;2S. Umpqua;5(10)x;—;15;12;0Cooper and Coble; V. Richardson and Love. W — Richardson. L — Cooper. 2B — Kelley (SU). 3B — Vey (SU), Norton (SU), Twyman (SU), White (SU). HR — V. Richardson 2 (SU), Twyman (SU).Second GameC. Christian;011;—;2;4;6S. Umpqua;(15);3x;—;18;6;0Cooper and Brackett; Kelley, Ireland (2) and Love, Vey (2). W — Kelley. L — Cooper. 2B — Brackett (CC). 3B — Norton (SU). Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers RIGGING SLINGER GRADER OPERATOR Most Popular Roseburg school board listens to community concerns Tonya Howard-Ball Getting back into the cage: Roseburg fighter Michael Frear ready for CageWarriors Northwest MMA 12 vying for four seats on Roseburg school board County stepping up cleanup efforts Special Sections DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Cleveland Team Stax Chicago White Sox Team Stax Miami Team Stax Houston Team Stax Baltimore Team Stax
