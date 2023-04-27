SUTHERLIN — The No. 5-ranked South Umpqua softball team pounded out 32 hits en route to sweeping Sutherlin, 16-5 and 11-1, in a Far West League doubleheader on Thursday.
Both contests were stopped early due to the mercy rule.
Montanah Love went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs for the Lancers (14-4, 10-2 FWL) in the opener. Tatum Kelley was 3-for-4 with a double, three runs and two RBIs, Haley Twyman was 3-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs, Ava White went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs, and Ashlyn Vey, Violet Richardson and Danika Richardson each collected two hits.
Violet Richardson pitched the win, striking out nine. Arianna Flores was 2-for-2 with a double, while Ava Gill and Sierra Escalante were both 2-for-3 for the Bulldogs (10-7, 4-5).
In Game 2, freshmen Danika Richardson and Regan Ireland combined on a six-hitter with eight strikeouts for S.U. Kaydence Norton was 3-for-4 with a triple and two runs, and Twyman, Violet Richardson and Danika Richardson each had two hits.
Josie Vermillion went 2-for-3 with two doubles for Sutherlin.
S.U. is scheduled to travel to Rogue River for a twin bill and Sutherlin will host Glide in a doubleheader Tuesday.
First Game
S. Umpqua;202;0(12);—;16;20;0
Sutherlin;000;41;—;5;9;0
V. Richardson and Love; Lofton and Zuniga, Gandy. W — Richardson. L — Lofton. 2B — V. Richardson (SU), Kelley (SU), White 2 (SU), D. Richardson (SU), Vey (SU), Love 2 (SU), Flores (Suth), Parsons (Suth). 3B — Twyman (SU).
Second Game
S. Umpqua;412;103;—;11;12;0
Sutherlin;000;100;—;1;6;2
D. Richardson, Ireland (4) and Love; Lofton and Zuniga. W — Richardson. L — Lofton. 2B — V. Richardson (SU), Twyman (SU), Escalante (Suth), Vermillion 2 (Suth). 3B — Norton (SU).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
