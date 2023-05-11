South Umpqua whips Douglas twice in FWL softball TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email May 11, 2023 May 11, 2023 Updated 43 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email V. Richardson Photo by Jen Gregorio Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TRI CITY — The No. 5 South Umpqua softball team dominated Douglas in a Far West League doubleheader on Thursday, winning by identical scores of 15-0.Both games were stopped early due to the mercy rule. The Lancers (19-4, 14-2 FWL) moved into sole possession of second place in the league standings.Violet Richardson pitched a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts and two walks in the opener. South Umpqua scored 11 runs in the bottom of the first inning.Mady Pratt, Danika Richardson and Violet Richardson all homered in the contest. Haley Twyman, Violet Richardson and Kaydence Norton each had two hits for S.U.Kierra Bennett doubled and Cora Graham singled for the Trojans (13-9, 12-4).In Game 2, Violet Richardson only gave up one hit in three innings, fanning five. Richardson also went 3-for-3 with a homer and six RBIs, and Tatum Kelley added a round-tripper.Kelley, Ashlyn Vey and Norton all finished with two hits. Samantha Perron had the lone hit for Douglas.S.U. ends the regular season Monday with a doubleheader against Cascade Christian at home. Douglas plays a twin bill at Glide Monday. First GameDouglas;000;0;—;0;2;2S. Umpqua;(11)02;2;—;15;10;0Bennett, Walker (1) and Avery; V. Richardson and Love. W — Richardson. L — Bennett. 2B — Bennett (D), Twyman (SU). HR — Pratt (SU), D. Richardson (SU), V. Richardson (SU).Second GameDouglas;000;—;0;1;1S. Umpqua;(11)04;—;15;12;0Walker and Avery; V. Richardson and Love. W — Richardson. L — Walker. 2B — Vey 2 (SU), V. Richardson 2 (SU), D. Richardson (SU). HR — Kelley (SU), V. Richardson (SU). Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers RIGGING SLINGER Utility 1 Worker GRADER OPERATOR Most Popular Fullerton IV fifth grade teacher placed on administrative leave Douglas County rocks: 51st annual Gem and Mineral show hosted at fairgrounds Dutch Bros across from Roseburg High School moving locations Local homebuilder heads back to court Tonya Howard-Ball Special Sections DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News OnPoint Community Credit Union Opens First Corvallis Branch in Local Fred Meyer Seattle Team Stax Boston Team Stax Minnesota Team Stax N.Y. Mets Team Stax
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.