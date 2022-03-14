South Umpqua whips Hidden Valley 10-0 in season opener TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Mar 14, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TRI CITY — Violet Richardson tossed a three-hitter and South Umpqua opened its softball season on Monday with a 10-0 win over Hidden Valley in five innings in a nonleague game.Richardson, a junior right-hander, struck out 10 and walked one. The Lancers scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the contest on the mercy rule.Montanah Love and Kaydence Norton each knocked in two runs, and Tatum Kelley scored three runs for S.U., which played errorless ball.JP Kelley is South Umpqua's new head coach.The Lancers are scheduled to host Class 4A Phoenix Tuesday in a nonleague contest, weather permitting. H. Valley;000;00;—;0;3;5S. Umpqua;201;07;—;10;5;0Jacob, Douglas (5) and Bents; Richardson and Love. W — Richardson. L — Jacob. 2B — Kelley (SU), Twyman (SU). Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Community college coach arrested for online sexual corruption of a minor Roseburg police investigating vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Diamond Lake Boulevard Yue responds to Heard's claims of communist psychological warfare tactics Updated: Dallas Heard stepping down as Oregon Republican Party chair Roseburg woman hospitalized after Sunday I-5 crash Online Polls Do you think Roseburg's new homeless shelter is in a good location? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Advertising Sales Manager The City of Myrtle Creek is accepting applications for the position of Special Sections Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News South Umpqua whips Hidden Valley 10-0 in season opener Coquille edges Glide 7-6 in opener Glide thumps Coquille 17-1 in opener South Umpqua loses 9-2 to Hidden Valley on no-hitter in season opener Oregon man sues for $43.5M over brain surgery paralysis Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
