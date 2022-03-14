TRI CITY — Violet Richardson tossed a three-hitter and South Umpqua opened its softball season on Monday with a 10-0 win over Hidden Valley in five innings in a nonleague game.

Richardson, a junior right-hander, struck out 10 and walked one. The Lancers scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the contest on the mercy rule.

Montanah Love and Kaydence Norton each knocked in two runs, and Tatum Kelley scored three runs for S.U., which played errorless ball.

JP Kelley is South Umpqua's new head coach.

The Lancers are scheduled to host Class 4A Phoenix Tuesday in a nonleague contest, weather permitting.

H. Valley;000;00;—;0;3;5

S. Umpqua;201;07;—;10;5;0

Jacob, Douglas (5) and Bents; Richardson and Love. W — Richardson. L — Jacob. 2B — Kelley (SU), Twyman (SU).

