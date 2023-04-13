TRI CITY — The No. 4-ranked South Umpqua softball team whipped Glide in a Far West League doubleheader on Thursday, taking 13-3 and 10-0 victories.
The first game went six innings and the second game was stopped after five due to the mercy rule. The Lancers improved to 8-4 overall and 6-2 in the FWL, while the Wildcats dropped to 4-4 and 2-4.
Mady Pratt went 3-for-3 with a double and two runs for S.U. in the opener. Tatum Kelley and Danika Richardson each added two hits, and Violet Richardson ripped a home run. Kelley knocked in three runs.
Violet Richardson pitched the win, allowing four hits and two earned runs and striking out 11 over six innings. Ella Wright went 2-for-3 with two runs for Glide.
In Game 2, the Lancers scored six runs in the third. Violet Richardson was 2-for-2 with a double, homer, three RBIs and two runs. Montanah Love was 2-for-3 with a double.
Kelley and freshman Regan Ireland combined on a three-hitter. Peyton Geiger doubled for Glide.
S.U. will host Jefferson Saturday in a nonleague game. Glide hosts Cascade Christian in a doubleheader Tuesday.
First Game
Glide;200;010;—;3;4;2
S. Umpqua;202;234;—;13;10;1
Belloir and Geiger; V. Richardson and Love. W — Richardson. L — Belloir. 2B — Pratt (SU), Vey (SU), D. Richardson (SU). HR — V. Richardson (SU).
Second Game
Glide;000;00;—;0;3;1
S. Umpqua;206;2x;—;10;7;1
Belloir and Geiger; Kelley, Ireland (5) and Love. W — Kelley. L — Belloir. 2B — Geiger (G), V. Richardson (SU), Love (SU), Twyman (SU). HR — V. Richardson (SU).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.