TRI CITY — South Umpqua pulled out a pair of close games against Sutherlin in a Class 3A Far West League softball doubleheader on Friday, winning 9-8 and 12-10.
The victories kept the Lancers (8-1, 8-1 FWL) tied with Cascade Christian (10-2, 8-1) for first place in the league standings. Those two teams will play a three-game series this week to decide the Far West champion.
Kiersten Chapman had the game-winning hit for South Umpqua in the first game, hitting an RBI triple in the bottom of the fifth inning. Chapman was 2-for-2 in the contest. The Lancers battled back from a seven-run deficit.
Violet Richardson, who went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, highlighted S.U.'s sixth-run third with a grand slam.
Amy Dickover led the Bulldogs (2-10, 2-7) with two hits in four at-bats and five RBIs. The senior belted a grand slam in the first as Sutherlin took a 5-0 advantage. Erica MacDonald also went deep for Sutherlin in the contest.
Marissa Magana added two hits for the 'Dogs.
In Game 2, the two teams combined for 30 hits.
Montanah Love paced the Lancers, going 4-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs. She put S.U. ahead with a two-run double in the sixth. Courtney Whetzel was 2-for-2 with three RBIs, and Tatum Kelley, Chapman, Amelia Ferguson and Richardson all had two hits.
Micah Wicks went 4-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs for Sutherlin. Josie Vermillion had two hits and three RBIs, including a homer. Ashley Radmer and MacDonald both contributed a pair of hits.
The Bulldogs will face Brookings-Harbor in a three-game series this week.
First Game
Sutherlin;511;010;0;—;8;8;3
S. Umpqua;006;030;x;—;9;5;5
H. Richardson and Magana; Kelley and Love. W — Kelley. L — Richardson. 2B — Vermillion (Suth). 3B — Chapman (SU). HR — Dickover (Suth), MacDonald (Suth), Richardson (SU).
Second Game
Sutherlin;400;203;1;—;10;15;2
S. Umpqua;303;105;x;—;12;15;2
H. Richardson and Magana; Ferguson, Kelley (6) and Love. W — Kelley. L — Richardson. 2B — MacDonald (Suth), Vermillion (Suth), Wicks (Suth), Love 2 (SU). 3B — Kelley (SU). HR — Vermillion (Suth).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.