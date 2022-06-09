Junior pitcher/infielder Violet Richardson of Far West League softball champion South Umpqua was selected the Class 3A FWL Player of the Year in a vote of league coaches.
Six Lancers received first-team honors: Junior pitcher Tatum Kelley, junior catcher Montanah Love, freshman first baseman Haley Twyman, sophomore infielder Kaydence Norton, sophomore outfielder Ashlyn Vey and senior outfielder Kiersten Chapman.
South Umpqua's J.P. Kelley was named Coach of the Year.
Representing Sutherlin on the first team were senior infielder Erica MacDonald, sophomore outfielder Josie Vermillion, junior outfielder Ava Gill and senior utility Ashley Radmer.
Making the first team from Douglas were senior infielder Torrin Richardson and junior infielder Kierra Bennett.
Second-team picks included freshman infielder Mady Pratt of S.U., junior pitcher Tahlor Westrom and junior infielder Micah Wicks of Sutherlin, and senior first baseman Alaura Hale, freshman outfielder Malia Schultz and junior utility Bella Hester of Douglas.
Class 3A Far West League
Softball All-League
Player of the Year — Violet Richardson, jr., South Umpqua.
Coach of the Year — J.P. Kelley, South Umpqua.
First Team
PITCHERS — Tatum Kelley, jr., South Umpqua; Maddie Taylor, sr., Brookings-Harbor. CATCHER — Montanah Love, jr., South Umpqua. FIRST BASE — Haley Twyman, fr., South Umpqua; Kami Koepnick, fr., Brookings-Harbor. INFIELDERS — Kaydence Norton, soph., South Umpqua; Jordan Crosby, sr., Brookings-Harbor; Erica MacDonald, sr., Sutherlin; Torrin Richardson, sr., Douglas; Kierra Bennett, jr., Douglas. OUTFIELDERS — Ashlyn Vey, soph., South Umpqua; Kiersten Chapman, sr., South Umpqua; Josie Vermillion, soph., Sutherlin; Ava Gill, jr., Sutherlin. UTILITY — Ashley Radmer, sr., Sutherlin.
