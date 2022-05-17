WINSTON — Douglas took the lead for good with six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and handed Sutherlin an 11-7 loss in the second game of a Far West League softball doubleheader on Monday.
The Bulldogs scored a run in the top of the eighth and won the opener, 8-7.
Halle Barton led Douglas (9-12, 2-7 FWL) offensively in the nightcap, going 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs. Marisa Schultz was 2-for-4 with two runs and Torrin Richardson homered. Alaura Hale got the decision, striking out 12.
Ava Gill, Erica MacDonald and Josie Vermillion all had three hits for Sutherlin (8-10, 5-4). MacDonald ripped a pair of home runs and Vermillion went deep once. Ashley Radmer, Micah Wicks and Kellsie Englestad each contributed two hits.
Wicks was 3-for-4 with two doubles and Kendra Parsons went 3-for-5 for the Bulldogs in the first game. Gill and Tahlor Westrom both chipped in two hits.
Brooklyn Avery and Kierra Bennett both collected two hits for Douglas, which left 10 runners on base.
First Game
Sutherlin;021;001;31;—;8;15;4
Douglas;101;102;20;—;7;7;0
Westrom and K. Englestad; Richardson and Avery. W — Westrom. L — Richardson. 2B — Wicks 2 (S), Westrom (S), Radmer (S), Richardson (D). 3B — MacDonald (S).
Second Game
Sutherlin;002;401;0;—;7;17;3
Douglas;002;063;x;—;11;8;0
Lofton, Wicks (6) and K. Englestad, Zuniga; Hale and Avery. W — Hale. L — Lofton. 2B — Vermillion (S), Gill (S), Schultz (D). HR — MacDonald 2 (S), Vermillion (S), Richardson (D).
