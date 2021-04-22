The Sutherlin High School softball team is still in search of its first win of the truncated 2021 spring season, but the Bulldogs’ bats came alive against visiting Creswell in their nonleague doubleheader on Wednesday.
Creswell swept Sutherlin, 21-10 and 12-5. The first game was stopped after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
The host Bulldogs dropped to 0-6 on the season.
“We’re really young,” said Sutherlin coach Miguel Carrillo, who has only two seniors on his roster. “We have kids who are improving. I think they’re coming along, but we still struggle with pitching. We’re doing a lot of good things.”
Sutherlin finished with 28 hits in the twin bill. Junior Ashley Radmer and freshman Josie Vermillion led the way with five hits apiece.
“Our batting is coming along,” Carrillo said. “I like our slap game and our bunt game, and we have some speed.”
Creswell (3-0) took an early 14-5 lead and never looked back in the opener. Heaven Richardson took the loss for the host Bulldogs.
Vermillion went 4-for-4 with five RBIs and three runs in the contest, highlighted by a three-run homer. Radmer was 3-for-4 with two runs, Amy Dickover went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and Marissa Magana was 2-for-2 with two runs.
The visiting Bulldogs also jumped on Sutherlin early in the second game, taking an 8-1 advantage after three innings.
Hailey Blake had three hits in three at-bats and scored two runs for Sutherlin. Micah Wicks went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Radmer was 2-for-4.
Vermillion was the losing pitcher.
Sutherlin is scheduled to play at Douglas on Tuesday in a Far West League game.
First Game
Creswell 772 32 — 21 17 0
Sutherlin 231 13 — 10 16 2
Ukolev and Sharp; Richardson, Vermillion (5) and Magana. W — Ukolev. L — Richardson. 2B — Kirkpatrick (C), Ukolev (C), Bailey (C), Vermillion 2 (S). 3B — Osborn (C), Vermillion (S). HR — Kirkpatrick (C), Vermillion (S).
Second Game
Creswell 413 031 — 12 12 0
Sutherlin 010 301 — 5 12 1
Black and Grubbs; Vermillion and Magana. W — Black. L — Vermillion. 2B — Bailey (C), Grubbs (C), Wicks (S), Vermillion (S).
