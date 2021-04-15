MEDFORD — The Sutherlin softball team opened its season on Wednesday with a 17-0 loss to Cascade Christian in three innings at U.S. Cellular Community Park.
The game was shortened by a new mercy rule implemented this spring for 15-run leads through three innings. The Challengers scored 10 runs in the first inning.
Sutherlin;000;—;0;0;4
C. Christian;(10)7x;—17;5;0
Richardson, Vermillion (2) and Magana; Willard and Modrell. WP — Willard. LP — Richardson. 2B — Modrell (CC). HR — Modrell (CC).
