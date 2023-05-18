The Sutherlin softball team closed out its Far West League season with a bang, four players each recording three hits in a 16-6 rout of visiting Coquille Thursday in Sutherlin.
The Bulldogs (14-12, 8-10 FWL) rebounded from a slow start with an eight-run second inning to take an 8-3 lead over the Red Devils. Coquille (4-22, 1-17) picked up three more runs in the top of the third, but Sutherlin hung six runs on the board in the fourth and scored twice in the bottom of the fifth to invoke the 10-run mercy rule.
"We started (the season) off slow, so it was fun for the girls to end it that way," Sutherlin coach Miguel Carrillo said. "The girls had fun. We had a lot of seniors and a lot of girls learning to play."
Junior centerfielder Josie Vermillion had a monster day at the plate for Sutherlin, going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and six runs batted in. Bella Zuniga also was 3-for-4 with two doubles, driving in two runs and scoring three times.
"Their pitcher was a little slower than what we've normally seen," Carrillo said. "Around the second or third inning we started sitting back and waiting on the ball and started driving it all over."
Arianna Flores had three hits with a double, drove in two and scored three times, and Hailey Blake also hit safely three times with a pair of RBIs in the victory.
Tegan Lofton had two hits and two RBIs and Kellsie Englestad had two hits and an RBI. Lofton also earned the pitching win, striking out six over five innings despite surrendering 13 Coquille hits.
Sutherlin ended the regular season in fifth place in the FWL, but had an OSAA power ranking of No. 21. The OSAA will select four at-large teams to join its 16 automatic qualifiers to fill out a 20-team Class 3A state playoff bracket.
