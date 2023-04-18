MERLIN — The Sutherlin softball team finished with 15 hits and defeated North Valley 13-3 in six innings in the first game of a Far West League doubleheader on Tuesday.
The Knights won the nightcap, 9-7.
Bella Zuniga went 3-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs for the Bulldogs (8-5, 4-3) in the opener. Ava Gill was 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs, and Sierra Escalante, Kendra Parsons and Ruby Cervantes each added two hits.
Tegan Lofton pitched the win, allowing 11 hits and three earned runs with two strikeouts and two walks.
In Game 2, North Valley (6-11, 4-6) scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the win. Natalie Miller was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Saeran Smith-Rowe collected two hits for the Knights.
Kristen Gandy was 3-for-4, and Parsons, Escalante and Zuniga each chipped in two hits for the 'Dogs. Zuniga knocked in three runs.
Sutherlin is scheduled to host Lost River in a nonleague twin bill Saturday.
First Game
Sutherlin;214;204;—;13;15;2
N. Valley;200;001;—;3;11;2
Lofton and Zuniga; Latter and Smith-Rowe. W — Lofton. L — Latter. 2B — Escalante (S), Gill (G), Smith-Rowe (NV), Miller (NV). 3B — Parsons (S), Zuniga (S).
Second Game
Sutherlin;020;302;0;—;7;13;1
N. Valley;014;103;x;—;9;11;0
Lofton and Zuniga; Latter and Smith-Rowe. W — Latter. L — Lofton. 2B — Gandy (S), Zuniga (S), Brito (NV). 3B — Godfrey (NV).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
