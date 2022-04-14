CRESWELL — The Sutherlin softball team scored nine runs in the bottom of the third inning and handed Creswell a 16-6 loss in five innings in the first game of a nonleague prep doubleheader on Thursday.
Creswell erupted for 16 runs in the fourth inning and won the nightcap, 21-3.
Erica MacDonald went 2-for-3 with a home run, double, five RBIs and three runs for Sutherlin (3-6) in the opener. Kendra Parsons was 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs and Kellsie Englestad went 2-for-2.
Leaghanna Sharp led Creswell (6-4) in the second game, going 2-for-3 with a homer, two runs and five RBIs. Lauren Bailey, Gabby Halgren, Lizabelle Osborn and Dakota Carson each had two hits.
Micah Wicks went 2-for-2 with a double, homer and two RBIs for Sutherlin. Ava Gill and Parsons each chipped in two hits.
Sutherlin is scheduled to open Far West League play Wednesday, traveling to Brookings-Harbor.
First Game
Creswell;330;00;—;6;5;0
Sutherlin;219;04;—;16;12;0
Osborn and Grubbs; Westrom and Zuniga, K. Englestad (5). W — Westrom. L — Osborn. 2B — Ukolov (C), MacDonald (S). HR — MacDonald (S).
Second Game
Creswell;005;(16);—;21;14;1
Sutherlin;011;1;—;3;9;3
Bailey and Sharp; Wicks, Lofton (4), E. Englestad (4) and Zuniga, K. Englestad (3). W — Bailey. L — Wicks. 2B — Kruger (C), Carson (C), Gill (S), Wicks (S). HR — Sharp (C), Wicks (S).
