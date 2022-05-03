MEDFORD — The Sutherlin softball team pounded out 35 hits and swept a Class 3A Far West League doubleheader from Cascade Christian, 24-2 and 21-5, on Monday at U.S. Cellular Community Park.
Both games were stopped after three innings due to the mercy rule.
Josie Vermillion went 4-for-4 with a double, four runs and three RBIs in the first game for the Bulldogs (6-9, 3-3 FWL). Erica MacDonald was 3-for-4 with a home run, double, four RBIs and three runs and Ashley Radmer went 3-for-4 with a triple, three runs and two RBIs.
Ava Gill also stroked four hits, scored four times and knocked in three, and Kendra Parsons and Tahlor Westrom each added a pair of hits in the victory. Westrom pitched the win.
In Game 2, Gill went 4-for-4 with four runs and Vermillion was 2-for-4 with a triple, five RBIs and three runs. Parsons was 3-for-3 with four runs.
Sutherlin is scheduled to host Douglas in a league game on May 10.
First Game
Sutherlin;3(14)7;—;24;21;0
C. Christian;020;—;2;3;2
Westrom and K. Englestad, Zuniga, Escalante; Sweem and Williams. W — Westrom. L — Sweem. 2B — Vermillion (S), Westrom (S), MacDonald (S). 3B — Radmer (S), Flores (S), Westrom (S). HR — MacDonald (S).
Second Game
Sutherlin;4(10)7;—;21;14;0
C. Christian;500;—;5;3;0
Westrom, Wicks (1), Lofton (2) and K. Englestad, Zuniga; Sweem and Williams. W — Wicks. L — Sweem. 2B — MacDonald (S). 3B — Vermillion (S), Sweem (CC).
