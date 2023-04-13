SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin softball team pounded out 29 hits and swept a Far West League doubleheader from Brookings-Harbor on Thursday, winning 18-12 and 13-8.
Sierra Escalante led the Bulldogs (7-4, 3-2 FWL) in the opener, going 4-for-5 with a double, home run, four RBIs and four runs. Ava Gill was 3-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs, Kendra Parsons went 3-for-5 with two runs, and Tegan Lofton went 2-for-2.
Cam Crosby and Sonya Wraith each collected three hits for the Bruins (1-12, 1-5).
In Game 2, Sutherlin took a 10-run lead after three innings and held on for the victory. Parsons, Gill, Kristen Gandy, Escalante and Josie Vermillion all stroked two hits, and Parsons, Gill and Gandy each scored three times.
Ella Reneau and Wraith each had three hits and Kami Koepnick homered for Brookings. Lofton was the winning pitcher in both contests, striking out seven in the second game.
Sutherlin is scheduled to travel to North Valley Tuesday for a twin bill.
First Game
Brookings;105;312;0;—;12;13;1
Sutherlin;320;436;x;—;18;15;4
Arlandson and Hodges; Lofton, Reeves (7) and Zuniga. W — Lofton. L — Arlandson. 2B — Dotson (B), Hodges (B), Crosby 2 (B), Wraith (B), Escalante (S). HR — Escalante (S).
Second Game
Brookings;200;510;0;—;8;11;4
Sutherlin;462;010;x;—;13;14;3
Dotson and Hodges; Lofton and Zuniga. W — Lofton. L — Dotson. 2B — Sankoh (B), Reneau 2 (B), Vermillion 2 (S), Escalante 2 (S). HR — Koepnick (B).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
