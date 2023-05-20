Jesse Rice can't believe where his North Douglas High School softball team is sitting right now, but he'll take it.
After beating Class 4A No. 10-ranked Marshfield 7-1 Thursday, the Warriors locked up the No. 1 overall seed in the Class 2A/1A state playoffs, which get underway Monday.
Oh, by the way: the Warriors enter the playoffs 24-0.
"At the beginning of the season, I would have never told you we were going to be undefeated," Rice said earlier this week.
The No. 1 overall seed marks the first time the Warriors have finished atop the OSAA's computer rankings since they began in the 2010-11 school year.
North Douglas, a team largely led by its underclassmen, will be looking to win the school's first state softball championship since the Warriors won state titles in 2017 and '19.
The name is known, and Rice knows every team they might face will have some extra motivation.
"Things look good now, but it only takes one slip," Rice said of the message he delivers to his players. "Everyone wants to beat North Douglas. Gotta beat North Douglas.
"You just have to explain to the girls that you can't relax because someone is gunning for you. The second you let down, they'll take that spot in a heartbeat."
The perfect season hasn't been without its close calls for North Douglas, which made its escape back to Drain April 26 after gutting out a 1-0 league victory at Elkton.
North Douglas, which defensively has posted nine shutouts on the season, has outscored opponents 306-35 on the season.
The Warriors will host the winner of Monday's game between Oakridge and Knappa Wednesday at Howard's Field.
Two other county 2A/1A teams will be hosting first-round playoff contests Monday. While Glendale (No. 11 seed) will be hosting Myrtle Point/Powers, Oakland (No. 13) will welcome Illinois Valley Monday.
Three Far West League squads qualified for the 3A playoffs. South Umpqua (No. 4 seed) earned a first-round bye and will face either Taft or Vale Wednesday. Glide (No. 11) visits No. 6 Pleasant Hill Wednesday, while Douglas (No. 17) visits Creswell Monday in a first-round game.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
