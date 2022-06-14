South Umpqua, Douglas and Sutherlin all were represented on the Class 3A softball all-state teams in a vote of the coaches.
Making the first team were Douglas senior infielder Torrin Richardson, and junior outfielder Ashlyn Vey, junior pitcher Violet Richardson and junior catcher Montanah Love of South Umpqua.
Second-team selections included junior infielder Kierra Bennett of Douglas, junior outfielder Ava Gill of Sutherlin, and junior pitcher Tatum Kelley and sophomore infielder Kaydence Norton of S.U.
Receiving honorable mention were junior infielder Erica MacDonald and senior utility Ashley Radmer of Sutherlin and freshman infielder Haley Twyman of S.U.
Torrin Richardson hit .468 with four home runs, 35 RBIs and 34 runs for the Trojans. She had a slugging percentage of .922.
Violet Richardson had a 17-1 pitching record with one save and a 1.63 earned run average as the Lancers advanced to the state semifinals. The right-hander struck out 159 batters and walked 40 in 98 2/3 innings.
Vey hit .460 with six homers, 37 RBIs and 36 runs, while Love hit .418 and was a strong-armed catcher behind the plate.
Bennett turned in a big offensive season, hitting .632 with nine homers, 49 runs and 44 RBIs. She had a slugging percentage of 1.400.
Sophomore Ayla Davies of state champion Burns was voted the Pitcher of the Year. Junior infielder Lexiss Antle of Yamhill-Carlton and junior catcher Merissa Medley of Burns shared the Player of the Year award, while Robert Medley of Burns was Coach of the Year.
Class 3A Softball
All-State Teams
Co-Players of the Year — Lexiss Antle, jr., Yamhill-Carlton; Merissa Medley, jr., Burns.
Pitcher of the Year — Ayla Davies, soph., Burns.
Coach of the Year — Robert Medley, Burns.
First Team
PITCHERS — Ayla Davies, soph., Burns; Kati Slater, sr., Yamhill-Carlton; Violet Richardson, jr., South Umpqua. CATCHERS — Merissa Medley, jr., Burns; Montanah Love, jr., South Umpqua; Sydney Grant, sr., Harrisburg. INFIELDERS — Lexiss Antle, jr., Yamhill-Carlton; Addie Gates, sr., Taft; Aaliyah Gaboriault, jr., Harrisburg; Natalie Vanderploeg, sr., Harrisburg; Torrin Richardson, sr., Douglas; Kya Lindell, fr., Dayton. OUTFIELDERS — Ashlyn Vey, jr., South Umpqua; Alyse Hurley, jr., Yamhill-Carlton; Maddy Tuning, soph., Yamhill-Carlton; Macey Temple, jr., Burns. UTILITY — Avyree Miethe, sr., Warrenton.
Second Team
PITCHERS — Myleigh Cooper, soph., Scio; Tatum Kelley, jr., South Umpqua; Kaya Taylor, soph., Harrisburg. CATCHERS — Dorothy Adair, jr., Yamhill-Carlton; Lillie Brooks, fr., Dayton. INFIELDERS — Kierra Bennett, jr., Douglas; Lacie Tiller, jr., Burns; Kya Ellis, jr., Yamhill-Carlton; Kaydence Norton, soph., South Umpqua; Alyssa Knox, sr., Santiam Christian; Sophie Moeller, soph., Enterprise/Wallowa/Joseph. OUTFIELDERS — Brooklyn Zurbach, sr., Harrisburg; Ava Gill, jr., Sutherlin; Chloe Peterson, sr., Taft; Gracie Mello, fr., Burns. UTILITY — Kylee Baumgartner, soph., Scio.
Honorable Mention
Douglas County Players Only
UTILITY — Ashley Radmer, sr., Sutherlin. INFIELDERS — Erica MacDonald, sr., Sutherlin; Haley Twyman, fr., South Umpqua.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.