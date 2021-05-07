REEDSPORT — Toledo clinched at least a tie for the Class 2A/1A Special District 4 softball title with an 11-0 victory over Reedsport in six innings on Thursday.
The Boomers (10-1, 10-0 SD4) hold a two-game lead over Bandon and Coquille in the loss column. The Brave (3-7, 2-7) are in sixth.
