TRI CITY — Haley Twyman hit a two-run walk-off homer with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, giving second-ranked South Umpqua a 4-3 victory over Douglas in the second game and a sweep of their Class 3A Far West League softball doubleheader on Friday.

The unbeaten Lancers (18-0, 6-0 FWL) got a two-hit shutout from Violet Richardson in a 3-0 win in the opener. The junior right-hander struck out 11 and walked four.

Kierra Bennett ripped a two-run homer in the top of the sixth to put the Trojans (8-10, 1-5) ahead 3-2 in the nightcap. Kaydence Norton and Richardson hit solo homers for S.U. in the contest.

Torrin Richardson pitched well for Douglas, allowing five hits and one earned run with seven strikeouts and two walks over six innings in the first game.

First Game

Douglas;000;000;0;—;0;2;2

S. Umpqua;012;000;x;—;3;5;0

T. Richardson and Avery; V. Richardson and Love. W — V. Richardson. L — T. Richardson. 2B — Pratt (SU), Norton (SU).

Second Game

Douglas;001;002;0;—;3;5;0

S. Umpqua;010;100;2;—;4;10;2

T. Richardson and Avery; Kelley and Love. W — Kelley. L — T. Richardson. HR — Bennett (D), Norton (SU), V. Richardson (SU), Twyman (SU).

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

