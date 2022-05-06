Douglas High School’s Malia Schultz slides safely into third base under a late tag by South Umpqua third baseman Tatum Kelley during the first game of a Far West League doubleheader in Tri City on Friday. The Lancers won both games, 3-0 and 4-3.
South Umpqua's Haley Twyman (8) circles the bases behind teammate Ava White after hitting a walk-off home run against Douglas in the bottom of the seventh inning in the second game Friday in Tri City. The Lancers won, 4-3.
Douglas High School’s Malia Schultz slides safely into third base under a late tag by South Umpqua third baseman Tatum Kelley during the first game of a Far West League doubleheader in Tri City on Friday. The Lancers won both games, 3-0 and 4-3.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
South Umpqua's Haley Twyman (8) celebrates with teammates after scoring a run against Douglas in the first game of a Far West League doubleheader in Tri City on Friday. The Lancers won, 3-0.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
South Umpqua catcher Montanah Love tags out Douglas’ Malia Schultz at home plate during the first game of a Far West League doubleheader in Tri City on Friday. Umpire Mike Goetz makes the call.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Douglas left fielder Malia Schultz catches a flyball during the first game of a Far West League doubleheader against South Umpqua in Tri City on Friday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
South Umpqua's Ava White slides safely into third base under Douglas shortstop Kierra Bennett during the first game of a Far West League doubleheader in Tri City on Friday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
South Umpqua pitcher Violet Richardson throws against Douglas during the first game of a Far West League doubleheader in Tri City on Friday. Richardson tossed a two-hit shutout.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
South Umpqua's Haley Twyman (8) circles the bases behind teammate Ava White after hitting a walk-off home run against Douglas in the bottom of the seventh inning in the second game Friday in Tri City. The Lancers won, 4-3.
TRI CITY — Haley Twyman hit a two-run walk-off homer with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, giving second-ranked South Umpqua a 4-3 victory over Douglas in the second game and a sweep of their Class 3A Far West League softball doubleheader on Friday.
The unbeaten Lancers (18-0, 6-0 FWL) got a two-hit shutout from Violet Richardson in a 3-0 win in the opener. The junior right-hander struck out 11 and walked four.
Kierra Bennett ripped a two-run homer in the top of the sixth to put the Trojans (8-10, 1-5) ahead 3-2 in the nightcap. Kaydence Norton and Richardson hit solo homers for S.U. in the contest.
Torrin Richardson pitched well for Douglas, allowing five hits and one earned run with seven strikeouts and two walks over six innings in the first game.
This story will be updated.
First Game
Douglas;000;000;0;—;0;2;2
S. Umpqua;012;000;x;—;3;5;0
T. Richardson and Avery; V. Richardson and Love. W — V. Richardson. L — T. Richardson. 2B — Pratt (SU), Norton (SU).
Second Game
Douglas;001;002;0;—;3;5;0
S. Umpqua;010;100;2;—;4;10;2
T. Richardson and Avery; Kelley and Love. W — Kelley. L — T. Richardson. HR — Bennett (D), Norton (SU), V. Richardson (SU), Twyman (SU).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.