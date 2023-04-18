Umpqua Valley Christian thumps Riddle 11-1 in SD4 softball TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Apr 18, 2023 Apr 18, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Umpqua Valley Christian softball team handed visiting Riddle an 11-1 loss in five innings in a Class 2A/1A Special District 4 game on Tuesday at Sunshine Park.The Monarchs (3-8, 3-8 SD4) finished with 12 hits. Caroline Train went 3-for-4, Zoey Pappas was 2-for-3 with a double and Amy Pappas was 2-for-4 with a triple for UVC.Freshman Kayleigh Johnson pitched the win, giving up five hits and one run with eight strikeouts, three walks and three hit batters."The girls played well all-around and Kayleigh did a good job pitching," UVC assistant coach Tamara Stiles said.Lexi Pope was 2-for-3 for the Irish (1-11, 1-9). Both teams are scheduled to play Friday, Riddle traveling to Oakland and UVC visiting Oakridge.Riddle;000;10;—;1;5;6UVC;005;33;—;11;12;2Pope and Au. Hildebrand; K. Johnson and Train. W — Johnson. L — Pope. 2B — Z. Pappas (UVC), Tornell (UVC). 3B — A. Pappas (UVC). Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Yarder Engineer Utility worker Finance & Admin Assistant Dump Truck Driver Most Popular Roseburg Forest Products announces major investment in Douglas County Mercy Health closes home health care, cuts staff Alleged rape spurs lawsuit against school district Bail set at $1 million for Desantiago 'sucker punch' Roseburg High School hosts annual Pride night Special Sections DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Pittsburgh Team Stax San Francisco Team Stax Washington Team Stax Toronto Team Stax L.A. Angels Team Stax
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.