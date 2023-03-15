Umpqua Valley Christian tops Riddle 22-11 in softball TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Mar 15, 2023 Mar 15, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RIDDLE — The Umpqua Valley Christian softball team defeated Riddle 22-11 in a Special District 4 game on Wednesday.It was the season opener for both teams. It's the first time UVC has fielded a softball team in around 15 years, according to coach Greg Stiles.Amy Pappas pitched a three-hitter for the Monarchs (1-0, 1-0 SD4). Haven Frable hit a pair of three-run homers, one in the fourth inning and the other in the fifth. She had seven RBIs in the contest.Zoey Pappas contributed two hits, including a bases-loaded triple. Emma Stiles and Amy Pappas each added a pair of hits.Kaytlin Jaynes and Ayla Hildebrand hit doubles for the Irish (0-1, 0-1). Riddle travels to Myrtle Point Thursday for a nonleague game. UVC will host Oakridge Monday at Sunshine Park.UVC;309;37;—;22;14;5Riddle;021;4;4;—;11;3;9A. Pappas and Z. Pappas; Jaynes, Pope (3) and Au. Hildebrand. W — A. Pappas. L — Jaynes. 2B — Saylor (UVC), McAfee (UVC), Jaynes (R), Ay. Hildebrand (R). 3B — Z. Pappas (UVC). HR — Frable 2 (UVC). Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular UCC seeks legal counsel following sanctions against sports program Financial advisor likely headed to prison for tax evasion UCC offering a host of new programs Winston company files complaint over polluted property Furs and Feathers Emporium hosts grand opening Special Sections Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Mets' Edwin Díaz injured celebrating Puerto Rico's WBC win Scientists: Largest US reservoirs moving in right direction Oregon defeats UC Irvine 84-58 in NIT Umpqua Valley Christian tops Riddle 22-11 in softball OREGON 84, UC IRVINE 58
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.