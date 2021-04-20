RIDDLE — The Yoncalla softball team handed Riddle a 22-10 loss in five innings on Tuesday in a Special District 3 game.
Abby Record had two hits for the Eagles (2-2), who scored 11 runs in the fifth. Chloe Wynegar stroked an RBI single for the Irish (0-3-1), who made 15 errors.
Yoncalla;460;1(11);—;22;8;5
Riddle;260;20;—;10;3;15
C. Potter, Stevens (4) and Gray, Walton (5); S. Miles, Davenport (5) and A. Miles. W — Potter. L — S. Miles. 2B — Van Loon (Y), Buchanan (R).
