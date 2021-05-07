YONCALLA — The Yoncalla Eagles scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and defeated the Oakland Oakers 26-25 in a wild Class 2A/1A Special District 3 softball game on Thursday.
Yoncalla (3-5, 3-5 SD3), which rallied from 16-1 deficit, was outhit 15-5. The two teams combined to issue 38 walks.
Isabella Martinez-Grey was 2-for-2 with a double, five runs and two RBIs, and Ceci Potter went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs for the Eagles.
Aubrey Templeton was 3-for-5 with a triple, four runs and three RBIs for the Oakers (1-9-1, 1-8-1). Kylie Pfaff went went 3-for-6 with two doubles, six RBIs and three runs, Hanna Zyzniewski was 3-for-4 with two runs and Sequoyah Thacker homered and knocked in five runs.
Oakland;187;122;4;—;25;15;0;
Yoncalla;017;615;6;—;26;5;0
Fauver, Meixner (5), Thacker (5) and Pfaff; Potter, Van Loon (6), Stephens (7) and Walton. W — Stephens. L — Thacker. 2B — Pfaff 2 (O), Potter (Y), Martinez-Grey (Y). 3B — Templeton (O). HR — Thacker (O).
