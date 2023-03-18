YONCALLA — The Yoncalla softball team opened its season Saturday with a pair of nonleague wins, defeating Eddyville Charter 15-0 and 21-2 in a doubleheader.
Both games were stopped after three innings due to the mercy rule.
Tiara Martin went 3-for-3 for Yoncalla in the first game, including a two-run homer in the second inning. Keianna Glover was 3-for-3 with two doubles, Ashlyn Ellis went 3-for-3 and Nichole Noffsinger was 2-for-3 with a two-bagger.
Martin pitched a two-hitter, striking out seven and walking none.
In Game 2, the Eagles scored 16 runs in the third to end the game. Kaydee Blanchfill was 4-for-4 and Noffinger was 4-for-4 with two doubles and a two-run homer in the third. Ana Oliva was 1-for-2.
Noffsinger gave up two hits, fanning seven and walking three.
Yoncalla is scheduled to host Lowell Monday in a Special District 4 game.
First Game
Eddyville;000;—;0;2;6
Yoncalla;726;—;15;16;4
Coolbaugh and Griffith; Martin and Glover. W — Martin. L — Coolbaugh. 2B — Glover 2 (Y), Martin (Y), Noffsinger (Y). HR — Martin (Y).
Second Game
Eddyville;011;—;2;2;0
Yoncalla;32(16);—;21;28;4
Coolbaugh and Griffith; Noffsinger and Glover. W — Noffsinger. L — Coolbaugh. 2B — Glover 2 (Y), Blanchfill (Y), Martin (Y), Noffsinger (Y), Ellis (Y), Phillips (Y). HR — Noffsinger (Y).
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
