Yoncalla tops Elkton 6-3 in SD4 softball

May 5, 2023

YONCALLA — Tiara Martin pitched a three-hitter and had two extra-base hits to lead Yoncalla to a 6-3 win over Elkton in a Class 2A/1A Special District 4 softball game on Friday.

Martin struck out nine and walked eight. She aided her cause at the plate by going 2-for-3 with a double, triple and two RBIs. Abigail Finney scored two runs for the Eagles (10-9, 8-9 SD4).

Avree Block took the loss for the Elks (7-12, 6-10), allowing three hits and three earned runs with 11 strikeouts and six walks. Alisha Shepherd went 2-for-4.

Elkton is scheduled to host Lowell and Yoncalla will be at home against Oakland Monday.

Elkton;001;002;0;—;3;3;4
Yoncalla;002;040;x;—;6;3;3

Block and Abraham; Martin and Glover. W — Martin. L — Block. 2B — Martin (Y). 3B — Martin (Y).
