Class 6A State Championships
At Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center, Beaverton
Saturday's Results
GIRLS TEAM SCORES (Top 10) — 1, Westview, 94. 2, Lake Oswego, 74.5. 3, Jesuit, 54. 4, Lincoln, 49. 4, Sunset, 49. 6, Mountain View, 47. 7, Bend, 46. 8, West Linn, 39. 9, Summit, 27. 10, Canby, 19.
BOYS TEAM SCORES (Top 10) — 1, Lake Oswego, 97.5. 2, Jesuit, 72. 3, Lakeridge, 71. 4, Sunset, 59. 5, Nelson, 53. 6, South Eugene, 37.5. 7, McMinnville, 33.5. 8, Mountain View, 26. 9, Summit, 25. 10, Westview, 24. Grants Pass, (11th) 18, Roseburg, (22nd) 4.
Winners, Roseburg Finishers
Girls 200 Medley Relay — 1, Westview (Katayama-Stall, Quinn 12, Lee, Elaine 11, Lustria, Fay 12, Lee, Stephanie 10), 1:45.40.
Boys Medley Relay — 1, Lake Oswego (Bell, Jonathan 11, Kim, Dohyun 12, Kang, James 12, Kim, Tylor 11), 1:35.30.
Girls 200 Freestyle — 1, Brown, Quinn, Grant, 1:51.76.
Boys 200 Freestyle — 1, Park, Kevin, Sunset, 1:42.04.
Girls 200 IM — 1, Lustria, Fay, Westview, 2:00.36.
Boys 200 IM — 1, Nosack, Diego, Jesuit, 1:48.79. 8, Colvin, Dominic, Roseburg, 2:00.26.
Girls 50 Freestyle — 1, Meskill, Kamryn, Caldera, 23.80.
Boys 50 Freestyle — 1, Dillingham, Diggory, Mountain View, 20.78.
Girls 100 Butterfly — 1, Lustria, Fay, Westview, 54.22.
Boys 100 Butterfly — 1, Hopper, Mason, Nelson, 50.26.
Girls 100 Freestyle — 1, Trainer, Hannah, Sunset, 51.96.
Boys 100 Freestyle — 1, Dillingham, Diggory, Mountain View, 46.13.
Girls 500 Freestyle — 1, Wilson, Sydney, Jesuit, 4:54.03.
Boys 500 Freestyle — 1, Nosack, Diego, Jesuit, 4:28.20.
Girls 200 Freestyle Relay — 1, Sunset (Corbeau, Nicolien 11, O'Hara, Delaney 11, Johnston, Cadence 10, Trainer, Hannah 12), 1:38.98.
Boys 200 Freestyle Relay — 1, Lake Oswego (Peng, Steven 12, Buckner, Lincoln 12, Kim, Tylor 11, Kim, Dohyun 12), 1:25.00. 11, Roseburg (McGinnis, Hyrum 12, Bishop, Porter 11, Knox, Trevor 12, Colvin, Dominic 12), 1:33.49.
Girls 100 Backstroke — 1, Derr, Hazel, Jefferson, 54.68.
Boys 100 Backstroke — 1, Gould, Quinlan, Nelson, 48.93. 8, Colvin, Dominic, Roseburg, 54.07.
Girls 100 Breaststroke — 1, Adams, Katherine, Lincoln, 1:02.23.
Boys 100 Breaststroke — 1, Huang, Andrew, Lakeridge, 56.56.
Girls 400 Freestyle Relay — 1, Westview (Lee, Stephanie 10, Yueh, Alice 11, Katayama-Stall, Quinn 12, Lustria, Fay 12), 3:31.10.
Boys 400 Freestyle Relay — 1, Lakeridge (Olson, Luke 12, Davitt, Sean 12, Tran, Aaron 11, Huang, Andrew 12), 3:11.75. 15, Roseburg (Knox, Trevor 12, Bishop, Porter 11, McGinnis, Hyrum 12, Colvin, Dominic 12), 3:28.78.
