GRANTS PASS — The Roseburg boys and girls swim teams both finished second behind Grants Pass in the Southern Oregon Invitational on Saturday.
The Indians got wins from Lauren Doan in the girls 100-yard freestyle (57.93 seconds), Dominic Colvin in the 200 individual medley (2:06.59) and Porter Bishop in the 100 butterfly (1:00.31).
The Roseburg boys 200 medley relay team of Trevor Knox, Colvin, Bishop and Hyrum McGinnis finished second (1:48.71). William Young Seidemann placed second in the 500 free (6:03.42). The 200 free relay quartet of McGinnis, Bishop, Knox and Colvin was second (1:35.63).
Freshman Natalie Ramirez finished second in the girls 500 free (6:02.68) and placed third in the 200 free (2:19.26). The girls 200 free relay of Savannah Sanders, Ramirez, Alena Howard and Doan was third (1:55.61). Howard took third in the girls 500 free (6:16.90), Knox was third in the 200 free (1:57.13) and Colvin placed third in the 100 back (56.96).
"I was very proud of my swimmers," Roseburg coach Christy Todd said. "We had 16 PRs. Porter Bishop swam an outstanding 100 fly and Lauren Doan swam a personal best to win the 100 free.
"I'm excited to see where my boys and girls 200 free relays will be at by district. Half of the team is new to higher level meets, and I had many swimmers try events they have never swam which is exciting for the future. We're right on target to have a successful district meet."
Roseburg is scheduled to host South Medford in a Southwest Conference dual at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the YMCA pool.
S.O. Invitational
Winners, Roseburg
Placers in Top 10
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Grants Pass 282, Roseburg 178, Henley 154, South Medford 139, North Medford 129, Ashland 123, Klamath Union 72, Cascade Christian 56, Hidden Valley 50, Phoenix 49, Mazama 11, Crater 6, Eagle Point 4.
200 Medley Relay — 1. Grants Pass (Madeline Durrant, Tayler Ziegler, Alana Zumbrum, Bekah Lidey), 1:58.48; 5. Roseburg (Amber Todd, Lauren Doan, Cecile Larson, Kathryn Blue), 2:14.95.
200 Freestyle — 1. Bekah Lidey, GP, 2:08.58; 3. Natalie Ramirez, R, 2:19.26; 4. Alena Howard, R, 2:19.50.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Mila Lavelle, NM, 2:25.72.
50 Freestyle — 1. Tayler Ziegler, GP, 25.39.
100 Butterfly — 1. Ellie Carson, SM, 1:05.78; 5. Emily Larson, R, 1:19.80.
100 Freestyle — 1. Lauren Doan, R, 57.93.
500 Freestyle — 1. Ellie Carson, SM, 5:41.64; 2. Natalie Ramirez, R, 6:02.68; 3. Alena Howard, R, 6:16.90; 5. Emily Larson, R, 6:42.27; 9. Jazlynn Landeros, R, 8:20.08.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Grants Pass (Bekah Lidey, Madeline Durrant, Alana Zumbrum, Tayler Ziegler), 1:45.76; 3. Roseburg (Savannah Sanders, Natalie Ramirez, Alena Howard, Lauren Doan), 1:55.61.
100 Backstroke — 1. Kinsey Hullman, Henley, 1:06.88; 8. Savannah Sanders, R, 1:17.63; 9. Amber Todd, R, 1:19.43.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Tayler Ziegler, GP, 1:11.70; 4. Lauren Doan, R, 1:16.02.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. North Medford (Mila Lavelle, Anna Uffens, Erika George, Eva Ringger), 4:08.30; 3. Roseburg (Savannah Sanders, Alena Howard, Cecile Larson, Natalie Ramirez), 4:20.49.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Grants Pass 347, Roseburg 241, South Medford 146.5, Ashland 97, North Valley 79, Klamath Union 69, North Medford 53, Phoenix 51.5, Henley 45, Hidden Valley 43, Crater 26, Mazama 5.
200 Medley Relay — 1. Grants Pass (Kama Henriques, Ivan Tontchev, Jacob Pirosko, Calvin Eagan), 1:42.26; 2. Roseburg (Trevor Knox, Dominic Colvin, Porter Bishop, Hyrum McGinnis), 1:48.71.
200 Freestyle — 1. Jacob Pirosko, GP, 1:48.90; 3. Trevor Knox, R, 1:57.13; 5. William Young Seidemann, R, 2:14.77; 10. Caleb Harris, R, 2:27.34.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Dominic Colvin, R, 2:06.59; 4. Hyrum McGinnis, R, 2:25.93.
50 Freestyle — 1. Calvin Eagan, GP, 22.67.
100 Butterfly — 1. Porter Bishop, R, 1:00.31; 6. Erickson Ling, R, 1:16.01.
100 Freestyle — 1. Dylan Wittenberg, NM, 49.83; 4. Trevor Knox, R, 53.39.
500 Freestyle — 1. Aiden Bland, GP, 6:02.34; 2. William Young Seidemann, R, 6:03.42; 5. Caleb Harris, R, 6:38.23; 6. Grant Sanders, R, 7:01.70.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Grants Pass (Calvin Eagan, Kyle Stutz, Kama Henriques, Jacob Pirosko), 1:33.60; 2. Roseburg (Hyrum McGinnis, Porter Bishop, Trevor Knox, Dominic Colvin), 1:35.63.
100 Backstroke — 1. Jacob Pirosko, GP, 55.39; 3. Dominic Colvin, R, 56.96; 6. Porter Bishop, R, 1:08.44.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Ivan Tontchev, GP, 1:05.76; 5. Charles Anderson, R, 1:15.06; 6. Hyrum McGinnis, R, 1:15.38.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Grants Pass (Asher Napier, Ivan Tontchev, Dylan Crocker, Kyle Stutz), 3:40.19; 4. Roseburg (William Young Seidemann, Clayton Stewart, Charles Anderson, Jesse Schifferns), 4:11.37.
