Roseburg High School swimming coach Christy Todd got her first look at the 2021-22 boys and girls teams in competition on Friday.
Todd liked what she saw.
Both Roseburg squads defeated North Medford in Southwest Conference duals at the YMCA pool, the boys winning 126-24 and the girls prevailing 94-69.
After a truncated 2021 spring season and low numbers due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Indians feature a roster of 32 boys and 30 girls this season, according to Todd.
"I'm very excited about what we have," said Todd, who's in her seventh season as head coach. "I was really impressed (Friday) with a lot of new kids who swam some events they've never done before. We have more depth this year.
"We're going to have a good season, and we're glad to be back."
Among the top returning swimmers for the Roseburg boys, who finished second in the spring district meet, are seniors Dominic Colvin and Trevor Knox.
Colvin won the district title in the 100 backstroke and finished second in the 200 individual medley. He joined Knox, Hyrum McGinnis and Charles Anderson on the first-place 200 freestyle relay team.
Knox finished second in the 200 free, and was a member of the district runner-up 200 medley relay team which also included Colvin, McGinnis and William Young Seidemann.
Colvin won the 200 IM (2:12.40) and 100 back (57.14) against the Black Tornado Friday. Knox took first in the 500 free (5:48.63).
Other individual winners for the Tribe included Porter Bishop in the 100 butterfly (1:02.47), Clayton Stewart in the 100 free (1:03.93) and McGinnis in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.83).
The 200 medley relay quartet of Colvin, Anderson, Bishop and McGinnis was victorious (1:55.22); the 200 free relay of Bishop, Anderson, McGinnis and Knox won (1:43.75); and the 400 free relay of Colvin, Harris, Bishop and Knox competed unopposed (3:54.34).
The Roseburg girls have a talented crop of freshmen and sophomores.
Sophomores Alena Howard, Amber Todd, Lauren Doan and Emily Borges will be swimmers to watch. Doan is a transfer from Sheldon.
Savannah Sanders and Natalie Ramirez lead the freshmen class. Senior Cecile Larson is working through some injuries, coach Todd said.
Winning individual events for Roseburg Friday were Ramirez in the 200 free (2:13.65) and 500 free (6:06.90), Sanders in the 50 free (29.64), Emily Larson in the 100 fly (1:21.26), Doan in the 100 breast (1:19.28) and Emily Borges in the 100 back (1:12.13).
The 200 free relay of Doan, Sanders, Howard and Ramirez was victorious (1:57.78).
Christy Todd is assisted by Mamie Gurney.
Roseburg is scheduled to host Grants Pass in an SWC dual at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
GIRLS
Roseburg 94, North Medford 69
200 Medley Relay — 1. North Medford (Eva Ringger, Mila Lavelle, Anna Uffens, Erika George), 2:10.61; 2. Roseburg (Emily Borges, Lauren Doan, Marsella Rosas, Savannah Sanders), 2:10.99; 3. Roseburg (Emily Larson, Kathryn Blue, Nicole Lonnberg, Lilly Stuart).
200 Freestyle — 1. Natalie Ramirez, R, 2:13.65; 2. Erika George, NM, 2:19.07; 3. Alena Howard, R, 2:20.50.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Mila Lavelle, NM, 2:25.70; 2. Lauren Doan, R, 2:31.50; 3. Eva Ringger, NM, 2:34.31.
50 Freestyle — 1. Savannah Sanders, R, 29.64; 2. Hannah McFarland, NM, 29.76; 3. Noah Patton, MM, 29.87.
100 Butterfly — 1. Emily Larson, R, 1:21.26; 2. Marsella Rosas, R, 1:25.78; 3. Nicole Lonnberg, 1:43.40.
100 Freestyle — 1. Eva Ringger, NM, 58.76; 2. Mila Lavelle, NM, 1:01.27; 3. Savannah Sanders, R, 1:07.15.
500 Freestyle — 1. Natalie Ramirez, R, 6:06.90; 2. Alena Howard, R, 6:23.51; 3. Emily Larson, R, 6:33.56.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Roseburg (Lauren Doan, Savannah Sanders, Alena Howard, Natalie Ramirez), 1:57.78; 2. North Medford (Jacqueline Leonard, Patton, Christine Tilman, Hannah McFarland), 2:06.76; 3. Roseburg (Amber Todd, Malena Beery, Nicole Lonnberg, Kathryn Blue), 2:10.12.
100 Backstroke — 1. Emily Borges, R, 1:12.13; 2. Anna Uffens, NM, 1:16.71; 3. Hannah McFarland, NM, 1:18.70.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Lauren Doan, R, 1:19.28; 2. Erika George, NM, 1:26.92; 3. Kathryn Blue, R, 1:27.37.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. North Medford (Erika George, Anna Uffens, Eva Ringger, Mila Lavelle), 4:14.97; 2. Roseburg (Amber Todd, Emily Larson, Alena Howard, Natalie Ramirez), 4:32.75; 3. North Medford (Sage Lambert, Noah Patton, Jacqueline Leonard, Hannah McFarland), 4:58.51.
BOYS
Roseburg 126, North Medford 24
200 Medley Relay — 1. Roseburg (Dominic Colvin, Charles Anderson, Porter Bishop, Hyrum McGinnis), 1:55.22; 2. Roseburg (Clayton Stewart, Samuel Cordon, Erickson Ling, Jesse Schifferns), 2:16.19; 3. North Medford (Dylan Wittenberg, Eddie Deplois, Zachary Curaza, Illana Cruz), 2:42.25.
200 Freestyle — 1. Dylan Wittenberg, NM, 1:57.18; 2. Trevor Knox, R, 2:01.09; 3. Caleb Harris, R, 2:31.43.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Dominic Colvin, R, 2:12.40; 2. Hyrum McGinnis, R, 2:26.40; 3. Erickson Ling, R, 3:00.64.
50 Freestyle — 1. Dylan Wittenberg, NM, 23.95; 2. Zachary Curaza, NM, 26.57; 3. Elijah Reading, R, 28.08.
100 Butterfly — 1. Porter Bishop, R, 1:02.47; 2. Jesse Schifferns, R, 1:07.22; 3. Tyler Smith, R, 1:07.28.
100 Freestyle — 1. Clayton Stewart, R, 1:03.93; 2. Jesse Schifferns, R, 1:07.22; 3. Tyler Smith, 1:07.28.
500 Freestyle — 1. Trevor Knox, R, 5:48.63; 2. Caleb Harris, R, 7:02.99.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Roseburg (Porter Bishop, Charles Anderson, Hyrum McGinnis, Trevor Knox), 1:43.75; 2. Roseburg (Zachary McDowell, Wilson, Owen Miller, Elijah Reading), 2:04.01; 3. North Medford (Zachary Curaza, Ilana Cruz, Eddie Deplois, Dylan Wittenberg), 2:19.83.
100 Backstroke — 1. Dominic Colvin, R, 57.14; 2. Clayton Stewart, R, 1:17.50; 3. Grant Sanders, R, 1:31.45.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Hyrum McGinnis, R, 1:15.83; 2. Zachary Curaza, NM, 1:19.81; 3. Charles Anderson, R, 1:20.34.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Roseburg (Dominic Colvin, Caleb Harris, Porter Bishop, Trevor Knox), 3:54.34; 2. Roseburg (Erickson Ling, Elijah Reading, Tyler Smith, Jesse Schifferns), 4:35.91; 3. Roseburg (James Murray, Joshua Godfrey, Samuel Cordon, Wilson), 5:06.72.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.