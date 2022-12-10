The Roseburg High School swim teams opened their seasons on Friday with some encouraging performances in Southwest Conference dual meets against Grants Pass at the YMCA pool.
Both RHS teams posted victories thanks to their depth.
The Roseburg boys won four of 11 events, but defeated the Cavemen 99-68. The Roseburg girls had three first-place finishes in a 96-73 win.
"I think we swam pretty well today," said Roseburg senior Porter Bishop, one of three team captains for the boys. "We had a hard week of practice, so we have some tired bodies. We have some people recovering from being sick, but overall we competed well."
"One of the important things about the first meet is to get a baseline," added senior Emily Larson, a captain for the girls. "If everybody did their best, that's great. The next meet we'll know what we need to work on. Everybody did amazing, especially we have a lot of new swimmers this year.
"Getting a benchmark just puts everybody with a time," Larson continued. "My favorite thing about swimming is it's an individual sport. The only person you need to beat is yourself. Getting that benchmark tells you where you're at."
The biggest loss for the boys to graduation was Dominic Colvin, who placed eighth at state in the 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley. The Roseburg girls had no state qualifiers.
"We have a lot of swimmers who are in their first year and they're already showing a lot of potential, so that's really exciting," Bishop said.
"It's really promising," Larson said. "We have a solid team. We have a couple of good girls who just came in. We got some new varsity girls last year and now they have more experience."
Roseburg head coach Christy Todd, in her eighth year of guiding the program, is looking forward to seeing what both teams can accomplish this season in the water.
"I thought (the first meet) went very well," she said. "It was good for the new swimmers to have a good experience, and it was good for the swimmers who haven't been in the pool for a while to remember what racing is like. That bodes well for us for districts.
"We lack top-tier swimmers this year, but we have a really good group of new kids and they're learning very quickly."
Winning events for the Roseburg boys Friday were freshman Sam Monteiro in the 200 free (2:21.44), junior Zachary McDowell in the 50 free (25.73), Bishop in the 100 free (54.56), and the 200 free relay team of Bishop, sophomore Asher Brewster, Monteiro and McDowell (1:45.72).
Winners on the girls' side included sophomore Lilly Stuart in the 50 free (28.75), Larson in the 100 back (1:11.60), and the 200 free relay quartet of freshman Mallory Colvin, Stuart, junior Alena Howard and sophomore Natalie Ramirez (1:59.08).
"Last year's hoodies say 'One Team, One Family'. I think that's what this swim team is," Larson said of the camaraderie. "Not everyone is a varsity swimmer and is out here to compete.
"Everyone is out here to swim and work with each other. It's a fun group because we all have a really good time."
Roseburg is scheduled to host North Medford on Wednesday, beginning at 4 p.m.
Friday's Results
BOYS
Roseburg 99, Grants Pass 68
200 Medley Relay — 1. Grants Pass (Asher Napier, Taj Albee, Jacob Pirosko, Dylan Crocker), 1:55.76; 2. Roseburg (Porter Bishop, Asher Brewster, Peter Wilson, Zachary McDowell), 1:56.40; 3. Roseburg (Noah Call, Levi Shumway, Tyler Smith, James Murray), 2:18.47.
200 Freestyle — 1. Sam Monteiro, R, 2:21.44; 2. Grant Sanders, R, 2:39.41; 3. Caleb Harris, R, 2:39.52.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Jackson Allen, GP, 2:35.68; 2. Asher Brewster, R, 2:55.61; 3. Thomas Larson, R, 3:10.99.
50 Freestyle — 1. Zachary McDowell, R, 25.73; 2. Dylan Crocker, GP, 25.89; 3. Peter Wilson, R, 26.33.
100 Butterfly — 1. Jacob Pirosko, GP, 55.91; 2. Peter Wilson, R, 1:08.50; 3. Sam Monteiro, R, 1:15.28.
100 Freestyle — 1. Porter Bishop, R, 54.56; 2. Zachary McDowell, R, 58.38; 3. Dylan Crocker, GP, 59.13.
500 Freestyle — 1. Jackson Allen, GP, 6:45.32; 2. Tyler Smith, R, 7:25.20; 3. Levi Shumway, R, 7:39.97.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Roseburg (Porter Bishop, Asher Brewster, Sam Monteiro, Zachary McDowell), 1:45.72; 2. Grants Pass, 1:49.23; 3. Roseburg (Caleb Harris, Sam Cordon, Owen Miller, James Murray), 2:03.29.
100 Backstroke — 1. Jacob Pirosko, GP, 57.61; 2. Porter Bishop, R, 1:06.17; 3. Owen Miller, R, 1:14.59.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Taj Albee, GP, 1:14.31; 2. Asher Brewster, R, 1:14.64; 3. Kazi Alionis, GP, 1:15.45.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Grants Pass (Jackson Allen, Asher Napier, Taj Albee, Jacob Pirosko), 3:54.83; 2. Roseburg (Owen Miller, Sam Monteiro, Tyler Smith, Peter Wilson), 4:16.56; 3. Roseburg (Thomas Larson, Sam Cordon, Levi Shumway, Caleb Harris), 5:11.96.
GIRLS
Roseburg 96, Grants Pass 73
200 Medley Relay — 1. Grants Pass (Alana Zumbrum, Emmy Kolb, Paula Reig Jimenez, Bekah Lidey), 2:02.33; 2. Roseburg (Emily Larson, Kathryn Blue, Mallory Colvin, Amber Todd), 2:13.28; 3. Roseburg (Emily Borges, Lilly Stuart, Marsella Rosas, Kennedy Baylis Hines), 2:17.66.
200 Freestyle — 1. Bekah Lidey, GP, 2:09.27; 2. Alena Howard, R, 2:18.47; 3. Natalie Ramirez, R, 2:19.08.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Paula Reig Jimenez, GP, 2:32.64; 2. Mallory Colvin, R, 2:44.47; 3. Emily Larson, R, 2:46.61.
50 Freestyle — 1. Lilly Stuart, R, 28.75; 2. Marsella Rosas, R, 30.92; 3. Amber Todd, R, 31.07.
100 Butterfly — 1. Paula Reig Jimenez, GP, 1:05.15; 2. Mallory Colvin, R, 1:20.02; 3. Hannah Mathias, GP, 1:22.77.
100 Freestyle — 1. Emmy Kolb, GP, 1:03.88; 2. Kathryn Blue, R, 1:09.88; 3. Holly Brewster, R, 1:10.70.
500 Freeestyle — 1. Bekah Lidey, GP, 5:55.67; 2. Alena Howard, R, 6:17.49; 3. Natalie Ramirez, R, 6:19.95.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Roseburg (Mallory Colvin, Lilly Stuart, Alena Howard, Natalie Ramirez), 1:59.08; 2. Roseburg (Kathryn Blue, Holly Brewster, Kate Miller, Marsella Rosas), 2:05.68; 3. Grants Pass, 2:09.39.
100 Backstroke — 1. Emily Larson, R, 1:11.60; 2. Emily Borges, R, 1:13.46; 3. Amber Todd, R, 1:20.58.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Emmy Kolb, GP, 1:14.08; 2. Kathryn Blue, R, 1:25.99; 3. Lilly Stuart, R, 1:29.13.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Grants Pass (Bekah Lidey, Alana Zumbrum, Paula Reig Jimenez, Emmy Kolb), 4:16.70; 2. Roseburg (Amber Todd, Alena Howard, Emily Larson, Natalie Ramirez), 4:30.99; 3. Roseburg (Kennedy Baylis Hines, Kate Miller, Nicole Lonnberg, Holly Brewster), 5:14.15.
