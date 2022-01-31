The Roseburg High School swim teams wrapped up their regular seasons Friday with Southwest Conference dual meet victories over Sheldon at the YMCA of Douglas County pool.
Senior Dominic Colvin and junior Porter Bishop each won two individual events and swam legs on two first-place relay teams as the Roseburg boys defeated the Irish, 112-55.
Junior Emily Larson won a pair of individual races and was a member of the winning 200 medley relay team for the RHS girls in an 85-81 victory.
"We had a fun meet and celebrated our seniors' last home meet," Roseburg coach Christy Todd said. "I was extremely excited for (senior) Charles Anderson, who achieved personal bests in all four of his races. It was fun to watch his and all the boys' successes.
"This was a building year for the girls. They had a great meet today with lots of personal bests. Emily Larson had a great day."
Colvin, one of the captains, finished first in the 50 freestyle (23.50 seconds) and 100 backstroke (56.68). Bishop won the 200 free (2:05.03) and 100 butterfly (1:00.26).
Hyrum McGinnis won the 200 individual medley (2:20.34) and Trevor Knox won the 100 free (53.13) for the Indians.
"This season has gone really well so far," Colvin said. "Both the boys and girls did really well. I think that with districts so close there were some nerves going into today, but as the meet went on I kept seeing more and more people surprised and happy at how well they were doing."
In the girls' meet, Larson took first in the 200 IM (2:44.90) and 100 fly (1:16.43), both personal bests. Natalie Ramirez won the 500 free (6:05.27) and Emily Borges won the 100 backstroke (1:11.72) for the Tribe.
"The meet went really well for the girls. Everyone swam great," senior captain Cecile Larson said. "There has been a lot of growth from new and experienced swimmers."
The SWC district meet will be held Friday and Saturday at the Warren H. Daugherty Aquatic Center in Cottage Grove.
BOYS
Roseburg 112, Sheldon 55
200 Medley Relay — 1. Roseburg (Dominic Colvin, Charles Anderson, Trevor Knox, Hyrum McGinnis), 1:48.68; 2. Sheldon, 2:10.53; 3. Roseburg (Jacob McGinnis, William Young Seidemann, Erickson Ling, Jesse Schifferns), 2:10.95.
200 Freestyle — 1. Porter Bishop, R, 2:05.03; 2. William Young Seidemann, R, 2:10.07; 3. Zachary McDowell, R, 2:36.22.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Hyrum McGinnis, R, 2:20.34; 2. Taylor Nunez, S, 2:27.87; 3. Skai Jenkins, S, 2:35.21.
50 Freestyle — 1. Dominic Colvin, R, 23.50; 2. Jesse Schifferns, R, 27.59; 3. Ty Heinze, S, 27.72.
100 Butterfly — 1. Porter Bishop, R, 1:00.26; 2. Erickson Ling, R, 1:14.90; 3. Ethan Angeles, S, 1:16.50.
100 Freestyle — 1. Trevor Knox, R, 53.13; 2. Taylor Nunez, S, 53.52; 3. Ian Van Den Wymelenberg, S, 54.75.
500 Freestyle — 1. Jackson Reeder, S, 6:31.72; 2. Caleb Harris, R, 6:43.14; 3. Grant Sanders, R, 7:11.00.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Roseburg (Porter Bishop, William Young Seidemann, Jesse Schifferns, Charles Anderson), 1:44.27; 2. Sheldon, 1:47.06; 3. Roseburg (Peter Wilson, Zachary McDowell, Caleb Harris, Erickson Ling), 2:01.50.
100 Backstroke — 1. Dominic Colvin, R, 56.68; 2. Trevor Knox, R, 1:03.63; 3. John Turanski, S, 1:12.22.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Ian Van Den Wymelenberg, S, 1:11.64; 2. Charles Anderson, R, 1:11.78; 3. Hyrum McGinnis, R, 1:12.22.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Roseburg (Porter Bishop, Trevor Knox, Hyrum McGinnis, Dominic Colvin), 3:32.95; 2. Sheldon, 3:53.70; 3. Sheldon, 4:26.66.
GIRLS
Roseburg 85, Sheldon 81
200 Medley Relay — 1. Roseburg (Emily Borges, Kathryn Blue, Emily Larson, Amber Todd), 2:15.59; 2. Sheldon, 2:24.44; 3. Sheldon, 2:30.64.
200 Freestyle — 1. Eloise Huling, S, 2:09.46; 2. Natalie Ramirez, R, 2:18.34; 3. Alena Howard, R, 2:20.45.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Emily Larson, R, 2:44.90; 2. Faith Boswell, R, 3:04.41; 3. Kate Miller, R, 3:20.12.
50 Freestyle — 1. Kara Peterson, S, 28.01; 2. Kathryn Blue, R, 30.34; 3. Cecile Larson, R, 30.71.
100 Butterfly — 1. Emily Larson, R, 1:16.43; 2. Faith Boswell, R, 1:23.58; 3. Natalie Grigsby, S, 1:26.53.
100 Freestyle — 1. Eloise Huling, S, 58.12; 2. Kara Peterson, S, 1:01.51; 3. Amber Todd, R, 1:09.97.
500 Freestyle — 1. Natalie Ramirez, R, 6:05.27; 2. Ava Marie Vearrier, S, 6:12.14; 3. Alena Howard, R, 6:24.15.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Sheldon (Sylvia Czarnecki, Kara Peterson, Natalie Grigsby, Eloise Huling), 1:54.25; 2. Roseburg (Natalie Ramirez, Amber Todd, Alena Howard, Kathryn Blue), 1:57.07; 3. Sheldon, 2:14.63.
100 Backstroke — 1. Emily Borges, R, 1:11.72; 2. Abbie Kidd, S, 1:20.16; 3. Amber Todd, R, 1:25.02.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Kenna Higgins, S, 1:19.89; 2. Natalie Grigsby, S, 1:20.88; 3. Kathryn Blue, R, 1:27.00.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Sheldon (Sylvia Czarnecki, Kenna Higgins, Eloise Huling, Kara Peterson), 4:05.12; 2. Roseburg (Cecile Larson, Alena Howard, Ntalie Ramirez, Emily Larson), 4:27.70.
