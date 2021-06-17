GRANTS PASS — Junior Dominic Colvin won the boys 100-yard backstroke and was a member of the first-place 200 freestyle relay team in the spring Southern Oregon Conference district swim meet on Thursday at the community outdoor pool.
The Indians finished second behind Grants Pass in the team standings.
The Roseburg girls were second in their meet, won by Grants Pass.
Colvin was timed in 57.03 seconds in the 100 back and also finished second in the 200 individual medley (2:01.21). The 200 free relay quartet of Trevor Knox, Colvin, Hyrum McGinnis and Charles Anderson clocked 1:39.79 for the win.
Finishing second were William Young Seidemann in the 500 free (6:15.88), Trevor Knox in the 200 free (1:56.90), and the 200 medley relay of Knox, Colvin, McGinnis and Seidemann (1:51.06).
For the girls, freshman Emily Borges placed third in the 100 back (1:10.89). Alena Howard finished fourth in the 200 free (2:25.64) and fifth in the 500 free (6:31.58), Faith Boswell was fourth in the 200 IM (3:06.48) and Emily Blum took fifth in the 100 fly (1:17.79).
Roseburg coach Christy Todd had 11 boys and eight girls compete in the meet.
"I was very happy with how the kids swam," she said. "It was a great meet for them, and I feel they took away confidence and excitement for the upcoming year. We didn't have one kid who didn't get a personal best."
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Grants Pass 422, Roseburg 308, South Medford 272, Ashland 203, North Medford 201, Crater 118.
Winners, Roseburg
Placers in Top 8
200 MEDLEY RELAY — 1. Grants Pass (Calvin Eagan, Kyle Stutz, Jacob Pirosko, Kama Henriques), 1:48.58; 2. Roseburg (Trevor Knox, Dominic Colvin, Hyrum McGinnis, William Young Seidemann), 1:51.06.
200 FREESTYLE — 1. Jacob Pirosko, GP, 1:51.62; 2. Trevor Knox, R, 1:56.90; 7. William Young Seidemann, R, 2:18.31.
200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY — 1. Marcus Rerye-Gentry, C, 1:59.23; 2. Dominic Colvin, R, 2:01.21; 6. Hyrum McGinnis, R, 2:22.58.
50 FREESTYLE — 1. Dylan Wittenberg, NM, 23.28; 6. Charles Anderson, R, 27.33; 8. Elijia Reading, R, 28.07.
100 BUTTERFLY — 1. Levi Buker, NM, 55.86; 4. Erickson Ling, R, 1:12.91.
100 FREESTYLE — 1. Harry Ross, A, 46.72; 5. Trevor Knox, R, 53.29.
500 FREESTYLE — 1. Jacob Pirosko, GP, 5:06.20; 2. William Young Seidemann, R, 6:15.88.
200 FREESTYLE RELAY — 1. Roseburg (Trevor Knox, Dominic Colvin, Hyrum McGinnis, Charles Anderson), 1:39.79.
100 BACKSTROKE — 1. Dominic Colvin, R, 57.03; 8. Levi Shumway, R, 1:20.94.
100 BREASTSTROKE — 1. Harry Ross, A, 1:01.20; 7. Hyrum McGinnis, R, 1:14.81; 8. Charles Anderson, R, 1:18.31.
400 FREESTYLE RELAY — 1. Grants Pass (Calvin Eagan, Kyle Stutz, Kama Henriques, Jacob Pirosko), 3:31.48; 4. Roseburg (Charles Anderson, Tyler Smith, Levi Shumway, William Young Seidemann), 4:26.45.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Grants Pass 431, South Medford 373, Ashland 314, Roseburg 227, Crater 112, North Medford 97.
Winners, Roseburg
Placers in Top 8
200 MEDLEY RELAY — 1. Grants Pass (Hannah Crocker, Alana Zumbrum, Audrey LeMoss, Madeline Durrant), 1:58.82; 4. Roseburg (Alena Howard, Emily Borges, Marsella Rosa, Faith Boswell), 2:23.54.
200 FREESTYLE — 1. Audrey LeMoss, GP, 2:01.95; 4. Alena Howard, R, 2:25.64.
200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY — 1. Hannah Crocker, GP, 2:26.46; 4. Faith Boswell, R, 3:06.48.
50 FREESTYLE — 1. Madeline Durrant, GP, 26.50; 8. Emily Borges, R, 30.08.
100 BUTTERFLY — 1. Jazmin Elwood, SM, 1:06.82; 5. Emily Blum, R, 1:17.79; 7. Marsella Rosas, R, 1:21.72.
100 FREESTYLE — 1. Reilly Eiynck, SM, 55.68.
500 FREESTYLE — 1. Audrey LeMoss, GP, 5:33.77; 5. Alena Howard, R, 6:31.58; 6. Emily Blum, R, 6:39.70.
200 FREESTYLE RELAY — 1. Grants Pass (Bekah Lidey, Madeline Durrant, Alana Zumbrum, Tayler Ziegler), 1:46.22; 4. Roseburg (Emily Borges, Amber Todd, Marsella Rosas, Emily Blum), 2:02.81.
100 BACKSTROKE — 1. Hannah Crocker, GP, 1:04.13; 3. Emily Borges, R, 1:10.89.
100 BREASTSTROKE — 1. Tayler Ziegler, GP, 1:12.13.
400 FREESTYLE RELAY — 1. Grants Pass (Audrey LeMoss, Bekah Lidey, Hannah Crocker, Tayler Ziegler), 3:55.39; 4. Roseburg (Faith Boswell, Amber Todd, Alena Howard, Emily Blum), 4:38.44.
