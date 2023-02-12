SPRINGFIELD — Roseburg senior Porter Bishop finished second in the 50-yard freestyle A final and placed third in the 100 free on the last day of the Southwest Conference district swimming championships Saturday at Willamalane Park Swim Center.
The Roseburg boys finished third in their meet with 276 points. South Eugene won the team title (423.5 points) and Sheldon was second (317).
The Roseburg girls were fourth (224). South Eugene (475), Sheldon (339) and Grants Pass (293) were the top three teams.
Bishop was timed in 23.12 seconds in the 50 free and 50.40 in the 100 free. Roseburg's 200 medley relay team of Bishop, Ashter Brewster, Peter Wilson and Scotty Stuart finished third (1:49.17).
The 200 free relay quartet of Zachary McDowell, Wilson, Stuart and Bishop finished third (1:36.72). Brewster was third in the 100 breaststroke A final (1:07.24), while McDowell placed fourth in the 100 free A final (53.61).
The girls 200 free relay team of Kathryn Blue, Lilly Stuart, Alena Howard and Natalie Ramirez took fourth (1:52.00). Emily Larson placed fourth in the 100 backstroke A final (1:05.97).
Roseburg coach Christy Todd was pleased with the performances on both sides, noting 65 PRs Friday and 32 more Saturday.
This story will be updated. Meet results will be published in Tuesday's News-Review.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
