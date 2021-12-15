The Roseburg High School swim teams took part in their second dual meets in less than a week on Wednesday, and both squads continued to make improvements in the water.
Two talented Grants Pass teams defeated the Indians, the Roseburg boys losing 93-76 and the girls falling 97-72 at the YMCA pool.
"I think the girls did really good," Roseburg senior Faith Boswell said. "Everyone was very enthusiastic ... the team energy was great, just really encouraging and supportive. That's one of the things I love the most about our team is how encouraging we are.
"It's a really unique energy because we really feel like a family and everyone really cares about how everyone does. Everyone did their best, they pushed themselves really hard in the two practices we had (between meets). I know we had some PRs today and I'm super proud of everyone."
The Roseburg girls got wins from Natalie Ramirez in the 200 freestyle (2:14.99) and 500 free (6:01.81), and Lauren Doan in the 100 free (59.07).
"Last year was really different with only five weeks (in the spring season due to the coronavirus pandemic)," Boswell said. "We were competing into the summer. It's really great to have everyone back and get to do all the fun things we didn't get to do last year."
"One thing that's great about this normal (high school) season is we have time to train for our events," Roseburg senior Charles Anderson said. "Preparing for district takes a lot of work. It's nice to have a couple of months to prepare instead of a few short weeks."
Winning individual events for the Roseburg boys were Dominic Colvin in the 200 individual medley (2:09.13) and 100 backstroke (58.23), Hyrum McGinnis in the 100 breast (1:15.27) and William Young Seidemann in the 500 free (6:20.54).
The 200 free relay quartet of McGinnis, Porter Bishop, Trevor Knox and Colvin was victorious (1:39.75).
"Everyone put on a strong performance, and the teamwork and camaraderie were there," Anderson said. "(Grants Pass) is good competition. Overall, with not a whole lot of prep time, we put on a pretty good performance."
"I think it went really well," Knox, a senior, said. "When we go against teams like Grants Pass, who give us really healthy, good competition, it's nice for us because we're challenged and go against people who are close to our times. It's nice with more swimmers. We have a lot more depth and range."
BOYS
Grants Pass 93, Roseburg 76
200 Medley Relay — 1. Grants Pass (Kama Henriques, Dylan Crocker, Jacob Pirosko, Calvin Eagan), 1:49.23; 2. Roseburg (Trevor Knox, Dominic Colvin, Porter Bishop, Hyrum McGinnis), 1:50.29; 3. Grants Pass (Aiden Bland, Asher Napier, Taj Albee, Jackson Allen), 2:04.18.
200 Freestyle — 1. Jacob Pirosko, GP, 1:55.26; 2. Trevor Knox, R, 1:59.83; 3. William Young Seidemann, R, 2:14.38.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Dominic Colvin, R, 2:09.13; 2. Hyrum McGinnis, R, 2:24.36; 3. Dylan Crocker, GP, 2:27.72.
50 Freestyle — 1. Calvin Eagan, GP, 23.85; 2. Asher Napier, GP, 27.68; 3. Charles Anderson, R, 27.71.
100 Butterfly — 1. Jacob Pirosko, GP, 55.36; 2. Porter Bishop, R, 1:00.79; 3. Aiden Bland, GP, 1:10.54.
100 Freestyle — 1. Kama Henriques, GP, 52.95; 2. Trevor Knox, R, 53.41; 3. Calvin Eagan, GP, 54.14.
500 Freestyle — 1. William Young Seidemann, R, 6:20.54; 2. Jackson Allen, GP, 6:47.58; 3. Caleb Harris, R, 7:02.37.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Roseburg (Hyrum McGinnis, Porter Bishop, Trevor Knox, Dominic Colvin), 1:39.75; 2. Grants Pass (Ivan Tontchev, Aiden Bland, Asher Napier, Bug Galli), 1:46.49; 3. Roseburg (Charles Anderson, Erickson Ling, Samuel Cordon, Elijah Reading), 1:59.17.
100 Backstroke — 1. Dominic Colvin, R, 58.23; 2. Kama Henriques, GP, 1:01.71; 3. Asher Napier, GP, 1:10.00.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Hyrum McGinnis, R, 1:15.27; 2. Dylan Crocker, GP, 1:15.58; 3. Charles Anderson, R, 1:18.23.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Grants Pass (Calvin Eagan, Dylan Crocker, Kama Henriques, Jacob Pirosko), 3:40.81; 2. Grants Pass (Ivan Tontchev, Jackson Allen, Bug Galli, Taj Albee), 4:15.68; 3. Roseburg (Grant Sanders, Tyler Smith, William Young Seidemann, Clayton Stewart), 4:28.96.
GIRLS
Grants Pass 97, Roseburg 72
200 Medley Relay — 1. Grants Pass (Laurel Yates, Peyton Kolb, Emerson Kolb, Maren Eagan), 2:10.26; 2. Roseburg (Emily Borges, Kathryn Blue, Marsella Rosas, Amber Todd), 2:17.41; 3. Grants Pass (Hannah Mathias, Daisy Maue, Sophia Tontchev), 2:28.86.
200 Freestyle — 1. Natalie Ramirez, R, 2:14.99; 2. Alena Howard, R, 2:22.79; 3. Peyton Kolb, GP, 2:35.63.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Alana Zumbrum, GP, 2:28.11; 2. Lauren Doan, R, 2:31.38; 3. Madeline Durrant, GP, 2:32.27.
50 Freestyle — 1. Tayler Ziegler, GP, 25.98; 2. Bekah Lidey, GP, 27.30; 3. Maren Eagan, GP, 29.28.
100 Butterfly — 1. Bekah Lidey, GP, 1:09.63; 2. Emilly Larson, R, 1:19.53; 3. Faith Boswell, R, 1:22.55.
100 Freestyle — 1. Lauren Doan, R, 59.07; 2. Emerson Kolb, GP, 1:04.34; 3. Savannah Sanders, R, 1:07.76.
500 Freestyle — 1. Natalie Ramirez, R, 6:01.81; 2. Alena Howard, R, 6:24.73; 3. Emily Larson, R, 6:36.81.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Grants Pass (Alana Zumbrum, Bekah Lidey, Tayler Ziegler), 1:48.03; 2. Roseburg (Lauren Doan, Savannah Sanders, Amber Todd, Natalie Ramirez), 1:57.51; 3. Roseburg (Emily Larson, Marsella Rosas, Alena Howard, Kathryn Blue), 2:04.30.
100 Backstroke — 1. Madeline Durrant, GP, 1:09.84; 2. Emily Borges, R, 1:12.38; 3. Laurel Yates, GP, 1:12.54.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Tayler Ziegler, GP, 1:13.65; 2. Alana Zumbrum, GP, 1:16.05; 3. Emerson Kolb, GP, 1:18.86).
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Grants Pass (Madeline Durrant, Alana Zumbrum, Bekah Lidey, Tayler Ziegler), 4:02.73; 2. Roseburg (Natalie Ramirez, Savannah Sanders, Alena Howard, Lauren Doan), 4:18.45; 3. Grants Pass (Peyton Kolb, Hannah Mathias, Laurel Yates, Emerson Kolb), 4:29.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.