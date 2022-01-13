Head coach Christy Todd called it an “amazing” meet for the Roseburg High School boys and girls swim teams on Wednesday.
The RHS boys won nine of 11 events and finished with a 107-62 win over South Medford in a Southwest Conference dual meet at the YMCA pool.
The RHS girls won six events and used their depth to defeat the Panthers, 108-60.
“The team overall is on track to set numerous personal bests and have a great showing at districts,” Todd said.
Seniors Trevor Knox and Dominic Colvin each won a pair of individual events for the Indians.
Knox took first in the 200 freestyle in 1:58.14 and won the 100 free in 54.44. Colvin captured the 200 individual medley in 2:08.21 and won the 100 backstroke in 58.19.
Hyrum McGinnis finished first in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.36) and Porter Bishop won the 100 butterfly (59.74). The Indians won all three relay races.
“Porter Bishop got a personal best in the 100 fly and Hyrum McGinnis and Charles Anderson went neck-to-neck in the 100 breast, both ending near personal bests,” Todd said. “Our 200 free relay is looking on track to head to state as well.”
In the girls’ meet, Roseburg got individual victories from Lauren Doan in the 100 free (58.23) and 100 breast (1:17.54), Natalie Ramirez in the 500 free (6:00.79) and Emily Borges in the 100 back (1:12.30).
The Tribe finished first in the 200 free relay and 400 free relay races.
“Lauren Doan dominated her events and had four first-place finishes (two individual and two relays),” Todd said. “Natalie Ramirez PR’d in the 500 free and we went 1-2 in the 100 breast and 100 back.”
Roseburg is scheduled to host Sheldon in a dual on Jan. 28.
BOYS
Roseburg 107, South Medford 62
200 Medley Relay — 1. Roseburg (William Young Seidemann, Charles Anderson, Porter Bishop, Jesse Schifferns), 2:02.59; 2. South Medford, 2:05.52; 3. Roseburg (Peter Wilson, Samuel Cordon, Tyler Smith, Noah Call), 2:28.26
200 Freestyle — 1. Trevor Knox, R, 1:58.14; 2. Cole Schiffer, SM, 2:04.24; 3. William Young Seidemann, R, 2:17.11.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Dominic Colvin, R, 2:08.21; 2. Hyrum McGinnis, R, 2:22.86; 3. DJ Scott, SM, 2:46.20.
50 Freestyle — 1. Benji Krebs, SM, 25.76; 2. Dylan Kruse, SM, 26.17; 3. Charles Anderson, R, 26.39.
100 Butterfly — 1. Porter Bishop, R, 59.74; 2. Benji Krebs, SM, 1:06.36; 3. Erickson Ling, R, 1:16.16.
100 Freestyle — 1. Trevor Knox, R, 54.44; 2. Dylan Kruse, SM, 1:01.86; 3. Clayton Stuart, R, 1:02.69.
500 Freestyle — 1. Cole Schiffer, SM, 5:46.50; 2. William Young Seidemann, R, 6:05.91; 3. Caleb Harris, R, 6:43.37.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Roseburg (Hyrum McGinnis, Porter Bishop, Trevor Knox, Dominic Colvin), 1:37.78; 2. South Medford, 1:43.08; 3. Roseburg (Grant Sanders, Jesse Schifferns, Erickson Ling, Clayton Stuart), 1:56.76.
100 Backstroke — 1. Dominic Colvin, R, 58.19; 2. Porter Bishop, R, 1:07.03; 3. DJ Scott, SM, 1:16.98.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Hyrum McGinnis, R, 1:14.36; 2. Charles Anderson, R, 1:15.76; 3. Owen Neville, SM, 1:21.47.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Roseburg (Trevor Knox, Charles Anderson, Hyrum McGinnis, Dominic Colvin), 3:42.47; 2. South Medford, 4:10.40; 3. Roseburg (William Young Seidemann, Tyler Smith, Grant Sanders, Caleb Harris), 4:28.53.
GIRLS
Roseburg 108, South Medford 60
200 Medley Relay — 1. South Medford (Ellie Carson, Andria Slaughter, Jazmin Elwood, Paige Schiffer), 2:09.72; 2. Roseburg (Emily Borges, Kathryn Blue, Cecile Larson, Savannah Sanders), 2:14.16; 3. Roseburg (Amber Todd, Lilly Stuart, Emily Larson, Faith Boswell), 2:26.10.
200 Freestyle — 1. Ellie Carson, SM, 2:07.93; 2. Alena Howard, R, 2:21.06; 3. Lilly Stuart, R, 2:52.15.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Jazmin Elwood, SM, 2:30.33; 2. Natalie Ramirez, R, 2:36.35; 3. Emily Larson, R, 2:49.89.
50 Freestyle — 1. Paige Schiffer, SM, 29.27; 2. Savannah Sanders, R, 29.44; 3. Kathryn Blue, R, 29.83.
100 Butterfly — 1. Jazmin Elwood, SM, 1:08.72; 2. Emily Larson, R, 1:20.07; 3. Faith Boswell, R, 1:22.18.
100 Freestyle — 1. Lauren Doan, R, 58.23; 2. Ellie Carson, SM, 58.31; 3. Cecile Larson, R, 1:09.95.
500 Freestyle — 1. Natalie Ramirez, R, 6:00.79; 2. Andria Slaughter, SM, 6:15.76; 3. Alena Howard, R, 6:17.32.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Roseburg (Savannah Sanders, Natalie Ramirez, Alena Howard, Lauren Doan), 1:55.39; 2. South Medford, 1:57.26; 3. Roseburg (Amber Todd, Lilly Stuart, Holly Brewster, Kathryn Blue), 2:03.92.
100 Backstroke — 1. Emily Borges, R, 1:12.30; 2. Amber Todd, R, 1:24.28; 3. Kristin Dellgatti, SM, 1:24.67.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Lauren Doan, R, 1:17.54; 2. Kathryn Blue, R, 1:25.77; 3. Paige Schiffer, SM, 1:26.74.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Roseburg (Alena Howard, Natalie Ramirez, Cecile Larson, Lauren Doan), 4:22.63; 2. Roseburg (Emily Larson, Malena Beery, Holly Brewster, Faith Boswell), 4:47.90; 3. South Medford, 5:16.19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.