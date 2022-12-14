Senior Porter Bishop won two individual events and was a member of two first-place relay teams, helping the Roseburg High School boys swim team to a 130-26 victory over North Medford in a Southwest Conference dual meet on Wednesday at the YMCA pool.
Natalie Ramirez and Emily Larson were individual winners for the Roseburg girls, who defeated the Black Tornado 94-67.
"We had a great meet today," Roseburg head coach Christy Todd said. "There were 35 new personal bests as well as many swimmers trying new events. This meet gave us an opportunity to try new relays and events."
Bishop won the 200-yard individual medley (2:17.57) and 100 backstroke (1:03.83). Other individual first-place finishers for the RHS boys were Asher Brewster in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.38), Zachary McDowell in the 200 freestyle (2:13.89), Peter Wilson in the 100 butterfly (1:08.26) and Levi Shumway in the 500 free (7:15.45).
On the girls' side, Ramirez won the 200 free (2:17.33) and Larson won the 100 fly (1:16.76).
Roseburg returns to competition on Jan. 4, traveling to Eugene to face Springfield and South Eugene.
BOYS
Roseburg 130, North Medford 26
200 Medley Relay — 1. Roseburg (Porter Bishop, Asher Brewster, Peter Wilson, Scotty Stuart), 1:59.56; 2. Roseburg (Jacob McGinnis, Sam Cordon, Owen Miller, James Murray), 2:22.02; 3. North Medford, 2:32.74.
200 Freestyle — 1. Zachary McDowell, R, 2:13.89; 2. Tyler Smith, R, 2:32.03; 3. Grant Sanders, R, 2:39.70.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Porter Bishop, R, 2:17.57; 2. Owen Miller, R, 2:54.02; 3. Lucas Buker, NM, 3:08.32.
50 Freestyle — 1. Dylan Wittenberg, NM, 23.46; 2. Scotty Stuart, R, 25.51; 3. Peter Wilson, R, 25.89.
100 Butterfly — 1. Peter Wilson, R, 1:08.26; 2. Sam Monteiro, R, 1:13.49; 3. Tyler Smith, R, 1:24.73.
100 Freestyle — 1. Dylan Wittenberg, NM, 51.70; 2. Zachary McDowell, R, 57.32; 3. Asher Brewster, R, 1:07.38.
500 Freestyle — 1. Levi Shumway, R, 7:15.45; 2. Thomas Larson, R, 7:58.43; 3. Sam Cordon, R, 8:02.27.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Roseburg (Zachary McDowell, Asher Brewster, Peter Wilson, Sam Monteiro), 1:48.13; 2. Roseburg (Tyler Smith, Noah Call, Josh Lander, Daygen Mosczynski), 2:02.06; 3. North Medford, 2:09.09.
100 Backstroke — 1. Porter Bishop, R, 1:03.83. 2. Owen Miller, R, 1:12.84; 3. Noah Call, R, 1:29.14.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Asher Brewster, R, 1:17.38; 2. Josh Lander, R, 1:29.01; 3. Sawyer Jimenez, NM, 1:29.81.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Roseburg (Sam Monteiro, Tyler Smith, Zachary McDowell, Porter Bishop), 4:02.95; 2. Roseburg (Levi Shumway, Owen Miller, Thomas Larson, Sam Cordon), 5:00.31; 3. Roseburg (Grant Sanders, Ian Eldridge, Noah Call, James Murray), 5:10.21.
GIRLS
Roseburg 94, North Medford 67
200 Medley Relay — 1. North Medford (Eva Ringger, Sage Lambert, Erika George, Mila Lavelle), 2:10.34; 2. Roseburg (Emily Larson, Kathryn Blue, Mallory Colvin, Lilly Stuart), 2:12.83; 3. Roseburg (Harlee Boydston, Holly Brewster, Amber Todd, Kennedy Baylis Hines), 2:35.97.
200 Freestyle — 1. Natalie Ramirez, R, 2:17.33; 2. Alena Howard, R, 2:18.54; 3. Genevieve Polson, R, 3:02.61.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Mila Lavelle, NM, 2:28.74; 2. Mallory Colvin, R, 2:43.79; 3. Holly Brewster, R, 3:07.72.
50 Freestyle — 1. Erika George, NM, 27.20; 2. Kathryn Blue, R, 28.74; 3. Lilly Stuart, R, 30.57.
100 Butterfly — 1. Emily Larson, R, 1:16.76; 2. Mallory Colvin, R, 1:18.51; 3. Nicole Lonnberg, R, 1:36.05.
100 Freestyle — 1. Eva Ringger, NM, 59.38; 2. Holly Brewster, R, 1:13.16; 3. Manda Reso, NM, 1:17.19.
500 Freestyle — 1. Erika George, NM, 6:09.77; 2. Natalie Ramirez, R, 6:13.67; 3. Alena Howard, R, 6:15.57.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Roseburg (Lilly Stuart, Kathryn Blue, Alena Howard, Natalie Ramirez), 2:01.09; 2. Roseburg (Kate Miller, Harlee Boydston, Genevieve Polson, Kennedy Baylis Hines), 2:21.20; 3. North Medford, 2:35.32.
100 Backstroke — 1. Eva Ringger, NM, 1:08.89; 2. Emily Larson, R, 1:09.85; 3. Genevieve Polson, R, 1:36.30.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Mila Lavelle, NM, 1:17.95; 2. Kathryn Blue, R, 1:28.81; 3. Lilly Stuart, R, 1:31.72.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. North Medford (Mila Lavelle, Manda Reso, Erika George, Eva Ringger), 4:22.35; 2. Roseburg (Mallory Colvin, Emily Larson, Alena Howard, Natalie Ramirez), 4:26.24; 3. Roseburg (Kate Miller, Nicole Lonnberg, Holly Brewster, Amber Todd), 5:13.88.
