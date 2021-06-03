The Roseburg High School swim teams competed in the pool for the first time since February 2020 on Thursday, hosting South Medford in a Southwest Conference dual meet at the YMCA of Douglas County.
On the third day of June.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Oregon School Activities Association moved the winter sports (basketball, wrestling and swimming) to the spring of 2021.
It's Season 4, and here we are.
Judging the faces of the Roseburg swimmers, it appeared they had a blast. The Roseburg boys beat South Medford 93-69, while the Roseburg girls lost 100-66.
The combined team scores were a dead heat — Roseburg 159, South Medford 159.
"This meet was really fun," said Chase Forsloff, one of the team captains for the Roseburg boys. "I think we all had a good time. We had a lot of new swimmers who swam well and everybody did a really good job.
"It was very different from normal. We couldn't really cheer for our team as much because we had to stay spread out (due to COVID-19 restrictions) and were outdoors (when we weren't in the pool). We didn't have a warmup pool, but this is better than nothing."
Emily Blum, in her fourth season with the high school program, is one of the captains for the Roseburg girls.
"We've only been swimming for two weeks, but it's been really exciting," Blum said. "We've had lot of team camaraderie. Our first meet of the year and we're happy to be back at it."
Both RHS teams have smaller rosters this season, with some swimmers electing to graduate early and others not returning for other reasons.
"They did wonderful today, especially since they've only been at it for 2 1/2 weeks," said Christy Todd, in her sixth year as Roseburg's head coach. "Swimming is its own beast ... it's a very aerobic and physically intense sport. To come out and do four races for most of these kids right after being in the pool for a short time is amazing.
"We went into the season to have fun, and that's what I think they're going to get out of it — fun and exercise."
The Indians only have five seniors competing — Forsloff, Benjamin Steffensen, Blum, Rachel Bober and Jane Harvey.
"I thought I could keep improving myself," replied Forsloff, when asked why he returned for a late season. "I can already see my PRs are better than they were last year. I just thought it would be fun, too.
"I'd like to keep improving my times, and get back in shape. And say goodbye to my friends, I guess."
Forsloff plans to attend Brigham Young University in the fall.
Blum values getting to be around her teammates one last time before heading off to Oregon State University.
"This is my fourth year on the (high school team) and I've been on the YMCA (club) team for close to 10 years," Blum said. "I come back because this is the sport. This is what I've grown up on. I love my swim families.
"It's been great coming together, seeing new faces and seeing old faces. I'm hoping to improve my times, but mostly I want to spend time with my friends who are going off to college and welcoming the freshmen to the team is important."
Todd appreciates the seniors.
"They came back because they love swimming," the coach said. "We're a really big family as a swim team. We needed them here to pass the torch to the next swimmers, because they spent three years getting to where they are now.
"Not just in swimming, but as leaders. They're excited to lead their team, they're motivating them. They're amazing leaders."
Junior Dominic Colvin is one of the top returning talents for the Tribe. Colvin won the 200 individual medley (2:09.69) and 100 freestyle (52.39) against the Panthers, and swam legs on the first-place 200 free relay and 400 free relay teams.
Colvin and junior Trevor Knox, who didn't swim Thursday, were members of last year's school-record 200 free relay team that finished second at state.
Porter Bishop won the 100 butterfly (1:03.87) and 100 backstroke (1:09.76) for the Indians.
Blum was the lone individual winner for the RHS girls, taking first in the 50 free (30.01).
Roseburg is scheduled to host Ashland on June 12.
BOYS
Roseburg 93, South Medford 59
200 MEDLEY RELAY — 1. Roseburg (William Young Seidemann, Charles Anderson, Porter Bishop, Chase Forsloff), 2:02.72; 2. South Medford, 2:04.87; 3. South Medford, 2:19.20; 4. Roseburg (Levi Shumway, Tyler Smith, Erickson Ling, Trevor Baird), 2:28.30.
200 FREESTYLE — 1. William Young Seidemann, R, 2:20.56; 2. Elliott Hodge, SM, 2:27.46; 3. Dylan Kruse, SM, 2:34.26; 4. Connor Williams, SM, 2:46.94.
200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY — 1. Dominic Colvin, R, 2:09.69; 2. Erickson Ling, R, 3:01.86.
50 FREESTYLE — 1. Cole Schiffer, SM, 25.00; 2. Chase Forsloff, R, 25.66; 3. Benjamin Steffensen, R, 26.07; 4. Charles Anderson, R, 28.07; 5. Andrean Gurov, SM, 30.07; 6. Gage Nichols, SM, 31.26.
100 BUTTERFLY — 1. Porter Bishop, R, 1:03.87; 2. Erickson Ling, R, 1:18.63.
100 FREESTYLE — 1. Dominic Colvin, R, 52.39; 2. Dylan Kruse, SM, 1:05.18; 3. DJ Scott, SM, 1:08.24; 4. Levi Shumway, R, 1:12.13; 5. Hayden Allen, SM, 1:15.68; 6. Jake Calkins, R, 1:18.46.
500 FREESTYLE — 1. Benjamin Steffensen, R, 5:59.85; 2. William Young Seidemann, R, 6:31.58; 3. Connor Williams, SM, 7:46.43.
200 FREESTYLE RELAY — 1. Roseburg (Charles Anderson, Chase Forsloff, Benjamin Steffensen, Dominic Colvin), 1:47.51; 2. South Medford, 2:03.57; 3. Roseburg (Jake Calkins, Elija Reading, Levi Shumway, Erickson Ling), 2:05.26; 4. Roseburg (Aiden Bonds, Ben Cowie, Trevor Baird, Tyler Smith), 2:16.02.
100 BACKSTROKE — 1. Porter Bishop, R, 1:09.76; 2. DJ Scott, SM, 1:18.56; 3. Elliott Hodge, SM, 1:20.31; 4. Levi Shumway, R, 1:28.42; 5. Hayden Powell, R, 1:33.61; 6. Jake Calkins, R, 1:41.28.
100 BREASTSTROKE — 1. Cole Schiffer, SM, 1:08.81; 2. Chase Forsloff, R, 1:20.58; 3. Andrean Gurov, SM, 1:23.82; 4. Charles Anderson, R, 1:24.96; 5. Hayden Allen, SM, 1:29.89; 6. Tyler Smith, R, 1:54.83.
400 FREESTYLE RELAY — 1. Roseburg (Porter Bishop, William Young Seidemann, Benjamin Steffensen, Dominic Colvin), 4:04.52; 2. South Medford, 4:17.67.
GIRLS
South Medford 100, Roseburg 66
200 MEDLEY RELAY — 1. South Medford (Ellie Carson, Andria Slaughter, Jazmin Elwood, Reilly Eiynck), 2:08.85; 2. Roseburg (Rachel Bober, Emily Borges, Emily Blum, Amber Todd), 2:19.70; 3. Roseburg (Cecile Larson, Jane Harvey, Marsella Rosas, Faith Boswell), 2:27.44.
200 FREESTYLE — 1. Ellie Carson, SM, 2:10.19; 2. Andria Slaughter, SM, 2:16.59; 3. Alena Howard, R, 2:25.99; 4. Emily Larson, R, 2:31.59; 5. Rachel Bober, R, 2:40.51; 6. Eliza Rampton, SM, 2:45.88.
200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY — 1. Jazmin Elwood, SM, 2:32.16; 2. Tawan Buranathamawat, SM, 2:51.68; 3. Cecile Larson, R, 2:52.04; 4. Faith Boswell, R, 3:12.16.
50 FREESTYLE — 1. Emily Blum, R, 30.01; 2. Aubrey Millar, SM, 31.38; 3. Sydney Black, SM, 31.44.
100 BUTTERFLY — 1. Jazmin Elwood, SM, 1:09.37; 2. Emily Larson, R, 1:25.23; 3. Marsella Rosas, R, 1:29.94.
100 FREESTYLE — 1. Reilly Eiynck, SM, 59.57; 2. Sydney Black, SM, 1:09.90; 3. Amber Todd, R, 1:12.37; 4. Cybelle Maclean, R, 1:18.56; 5. Faith Boswell, R, 1:24.25; 6. Naomi Nelson, SM, 1:39.68.
500 FREESTYLE — 1. Reilly Eiynck, SM, 6:00.29; 2. Andria Slaughter, SM, 6:10.83; 3. Alena Howard, R, 6:46.54; 4. Emily Blum, R, 6:57.90; 5. Rachel Bober, R, 7:08.77.
200 FREESTYLE RELAY — 1. South Medford (Aubrey Millar, Tawan Buranathamawat, Ellie Carson, Reilly Eiynck), 1:56.37; 2. Roseburg (Emily Larson, Marsella Rosas, Amber Todd, Emily Borges), 2:06.44; 3. South Medford, 2:15.60; 4. Roseburg (Faith Boswell, Cybelle Maclean, Alena Howard, Jane Harvey), 2:16.56; 5. Roseburg (Jazlynn Landeros, Madison McDowell, Pritchard Emmalynn, Emma Stuart), 2:33.58.
100 BACKSTROKE — 1. Ellie Carson, SM, 1:10.35; 2. Emily Borges, R, 1:12.51; 3. Tawan Buranathamawat, SM, 1:18.05; 4. Cybelle Maclean, R, 1:37.40; 5. Pritchard Emmalynn, R, 1:48.71.
100 BREASTSTROKE — 1. Briana Topper, SM, 1:33.74; 2. Jane Harvey, R, 1:35.26; 3. Alexis Harbour, SM, 1:35.58; 4. Cecile Larson, R, 1:39.00; 5. Eliza Rampton, SM, 1:47.37; 6. Emma Stuart, R, 1:49.26.
400 FREESTYLE RELAY — 1. South Medford (Tawan Buranathamawat, Jazmin Elwood, Andria Slaughter, Aubrey Millar), 4:22.59; 2. Roseburg (Emily Blum, Marsella Rosas, Cecile Larson, Rachel Bober), 4:48.56; 3. Roseburg (Alena Howard, Cybelle Maclean, Jazlynn Landeros, Emily Larson), 5:15.83; 4. South Medford, 5:24.31.
