With the Southwest Conference district championships a week away, Roseburg High School's swim teams celebrated senior day in their final home meets of the regular season on Friday at the YMCA of Douglas County pool.
The Indians turned in some solid performances against South Medford on an emotional day for the seniors and head coach Christy Todd.
"My (swim) kids are my family," Christy Todd said following the meet. "Most of these kids ... a lot of the seniors have been with me four years, some of them longer. I've watched them from the very beginning. It's fun to watch them be successful and be ready to launch into the world."
South Medford won both meets, the girls taking a 91-79 victory and the boys prevailing 92-75.
"It's our last meet here, so it's pretty crazy," Roseburg senior Holly Brewster said. "It's weird, but good. It's exciting, and I'm happy to move on."
"I've been swimming for a very long time," senior Kathryn Blue said. "I've known Christy (Todd) for 11 years, and we actually live in the same neighborhood and our families are pretty close. I appreciate how friendly everyone is with each other on the team. It doesn't matter what you do or how bad you do it, they're always cheering you on."
"I'm pretty sad that I'm leaving, but excited to leave behind a legacy for the next kids," senior Sam Cordon added.
The Roseburg girls got wins from Mallory Colvin in the 200 individual medley (2:39.01 seconds), Blue in the 50 freestyle (28.12) and 100 breaststroke (1:24.45), Emily Larson in the 500 free (6:09.29), and the 400 free relay team of Colvin, Amber Todd, Alena Howard and Natalie Ramirez (4:21.49).
"I feel very good about how we did today," Blue said. "I saw a lot of people get out of their comfort zones and do things they've never done before.
"I've seen a lot of progress. Some of these swimmers, they're completely different from how they were at the beginning of the season. Some of them couldn't get their heads in the water, and now they're competing confidently and it's cool to see."
Senior Porter Bishop won a pair of events for the RHS boys, finishing first in the 50 free (24.03) and 100 butterfly (59.55). Other winners for the Tribe included Zachary McDowell in the 200 free (2:08.32), and the 200 medley relay quartet of Owen Miller, Asher Brewster, Bishop and Scotty Stuart (1:54.01).
"We looked pretty good today and I'm happy with how everybody swam," Bishop said. "I feel we're in really good shape. We've been working really hard, and now we're fine-tuning things and making last-minute touches. We're going to go 100% when we start districts."
Coach Todd likes where her teams are entering the SWC meet, which will be held next Friday and Saturday at the Willamalane Park Swim Center in Springfield.
"The kids ended the (regular) season incredibly well," she said. "We had a lot of PRs. I think the most exciting part was watching some of our brand new swimmers — where they started and where they finished. This is always a huge accomplishment, to see how much they've improved.
"My senior swimmers are tired. We've worked really hard and today was the beginning of prep for districts, so I expected them to be dragging a little. They're right where they need to be. Our biggest goal for districts will be personal improvement and team bonding."
GIRLS
South Medford 91, Roseburg 79
200 Medley Relay — 1. South Medford (Jirapreeya Buranathamawat, Paige Schiffer, Jazmin Elwood, Ellie Carson), 2:08.50; 2. South Medford, 2:19.89; 3. Roseburg (Holly Brewster, Kathryn Blue, Emily Larson, Kennedy Baylis Hines), 2:21.16.
200 Freestyle — 1. Ellie Carson, SM, 2:08.89; 2. Alena Howard, R, 2:16.32; 3. Natalie Ramirez, R, 2:18.57.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Mallory Colvin, R, 2:39.01; 2. Isa Culver, SM, 2:39.60; 3. Syndey Black, SM, 2:56.98.
50 Freestyle — 1. Kathryn Blue, R, 28.12; 2. Paige Schiffer, SM, 29.73; 3. Holly Brewster, R, 30.70.
100 Butterfly — 1. Jazmin Elwood, SM, 1:06.86; 2. Mallory Colvin, R, 1:14.87; 3. Cheyenne Clifton, SM, 1:21.54.
100 Freestyle — 1. Jirapreeya Buranathamawat, SM, 1:02.26; 2. Alena Howard, R, 1:02.89; 3. Rachel Stillman, SM, 1:06.89.
500 Freestyle — 1. Emily Larson, R, 6:09.29; 2. Natalie Ramirez, R, 6:10.09; 3. Rachel Stillman, SM, 6:50.74.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. South Medford (Jirapreeya Buranathamawat, Paige Schiffer, Jazmin Elwood, Ellie Carson), 1:54.38; 2. Roseburg (Alena Howard, Kathryn Blue, Emily Larson, Natalie Ramirez), 1:56.45; 3. South Medford, 2:10.41.
100 Backstroke — 1. Ellie Carson, SM, 1:07.33; 2. Emily Larson, R, 1:11.21; 3. Paige Schiffer, SM, 1:18.35.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Kathryn Blue, R, 1:24.45; 2. Isa Culver, SM, 1:27.54; 3. Kate Miller, R, 1:31.18.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Roseburg (Mallory Colvin, Amber Todd, Alena Howard, Natalie Ramirez), 4:21.49; 2. South Medford, 4:45.29; 3. Roseburg (Harlee Boydston, Imogen Warnack, Kate Miller, Holly Brewster), 5:04.47.
BOYS
South Medford 92, Roseburg 75
200 Medley Relay — 1. Roseburg (Owen Miller, Asher Brewster, Porter Bishop, Scotty Stuart), 1:54.01; 2. South Medford, 1:55.39; 3. South Medford, 2:05.87.
200 Freestyle — 1. Zachary McDowell, R, 2:08.32; 2. Devon Scott, SM, 2:13.40; 3. Chase Powell, SM, 2:24.43.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Cole Schiffer, SM, 2:12.16; 2. DJ Scott, SM, 2:34.51; 3. Jacob McGinnis, R, 2:39.41.
50 Freestyle — 1. Porter Bishop, R, 24.03; 2. Chase Powell, SM, 25.52; 3. Peter Wilson, R, 25.98.
100 Butterfly — 1. Porter Bishop, R, 59.55; 2. Tyler Smith, R, 1:15.36; 3. Sam Cordon, R, 1:21.28.
100 Freestyle — 1. Joey Schoenhals, SM, 56.85; 2. Henry Williams, SM, 1:03.22; 3. Taylor Dial, SM, 1:03.66.
500 Freestyle — 1. Joey Schoenhals, SM, 6:02.19; 2. Zachary McDowell, R, 6:11.24; 3. Taylor Dial, SM, 7:00.57.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. South Medford (Cole Schiffer, Chase Powell, Devon Scott, DJ Scott), 1:38.75; 2. Roseburg (Porter Bishop, Peter Wilson, Zachary McDowell, Scotty Stuart), 1:42.61; 3. South Medford, 1:55.12.
100 Backstroke — 1. DJ Scott, SM, 1:10.87; 2. Owen Miller, R, 1:12.24; 3. Logan Casper, SM, 1:12.34.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Cole Schiffer, SM, 1:05.05; 2. Asher Brewster, R, 1:11.94; 3. Owen Neville, SM, 1:18.57.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. South Medford (Joey Schoenhals, Logan Casper, Henry Williams, Owen Neville), 4:09.19; 2. Roseburg (Owen Miller, Sam Cordon, Scotty Stuart, Zachary McDowell), 4:19.19; 3. South Medford, 4:34.44.
