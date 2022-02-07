COTTAGE GROVE — Roseburg senior Dominic Colvin earned a berth in the Class 6A state swimming championships with an automatic qualifying time in the 100-yard backstroke A final in the Southwest Conference district meet on Saturday at Warren H. Daugherty Aquatic Center.
Colvin finished second in the event in 54.47 seconds, a personal best. Colvin was also the runner-up in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:01.75 and will find out this weekend if that time is good enough for a wild-card selection for state.
"Dominic swam like a beast and has even more room to drop time at state," RHS coach Christy Todd said.
The Roseburg boys finished third in the team standings with 314.5 points, trailing Grants Pass (427.5) and South Eugene (375).
The Roseburg girls had no state qualifiers and finished fourth in their meet with 254 points. South Eugene (439) was first.
In all, Christy Todd counted 74 personal records in the prelims and 30 PRs in the finals from her swimmers. Twenty-seven made the finals.
"I couldn't be happier with what the kids did," the coach said. "You can't be disappointed when you do your best."
Todd is hoping the boys 200 freestyle relay team of Trevor Knox, Porter Bishop, Hyrum McGinnis and Colvin will receive a wild-card berth for state. The quartet finished second behind Grants Pass at district with a time of 1:33.96.
The 400 free relay of Knox, Bishop, McGinnis and Colvin finished second (3:29.78) and is another possible state wild-card pick.
Knox placed third in the 200 free (1:53.86) and was fourth in the 100 free (52.35), McGinnis placed third in the 200 IM (2:16.50), and Porter Bishop finished fourth in the 100 butterfly (58.49) and 100 back (1:03.42).
"(Senior) Charles Anderson had an amazing finish to his high school career with a PR in every race," Christy Todd said. "Trevor's 200 free was the best race he's had all season."
The top individual finisher for the Roseburg girls was sophomore Lauren Doan, who placed fourth in the 100 free (58.26) and fifth in the 50 free (26.48). Freshman Natalie Ramirez took fifth in the 500 free (5:55.61), sophomore Alena Howard was sixth in the 200 free (2:13.88) and sophomore Emily Borges finished sixth in the 100 back (1:08.25).
"Lauren's swims were noteworthy, especially because she was swimming with shoulder issues," Christy Todd said.
The 200 medley relay team of Amber Todd, Kathryn Blue, Emily Larson and Cecile Larson placed fifth (2:14.66), and the 200 free relay team of Ramirez, Amber Todd, Howard and Blue was fifth (1:54.11). Emily Larson, a junior, won the B final in the 500 free (6:17.21).
The state meet is scheduled for Feb. 19 at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton.
SWC Championships
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — South Eugene 439, Grants Pass 353, Sheldon 314, Roseburg 254, North Medford 210, South Medford 207.
Winners, Roseburg
Placers in Top 8
A Finals
200 Medley Relay — 1. South Eugene (Sophia Selivanova, Claire Sherrin, Kirsti Keppo, Stella Roering), 1:56.77; 5. Roseburg (Amber Todd, Kathryn Blue, Emily Larson, Cecile Larson), 2:14.66.
200 Freestyle — 1. Ellie Carson, SM, 2:01.97; 6. Alena Howard, R, 2:13.88; 7. Natalie Ramirez, R, 2:14.36.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Claire Sheerin, SE, 2:16.09.
50 Freestyle — 1. Tayler Ziegler, GP, 24.85; 5. Lauren Doan, R, 26.48.
100 Butterfly — 1. Claire Sheerin, SE, 59.22.
100 Freestyle — 1. Tayler Ziegler, GP, 54.33; 4. Lauren Doan, R, 58.26.
500 Freestyle — 1. Kirsti Keppo, SE, 5:22.72; 5. Natalie Ramirez, R, 5:55.61; 8. Alena Howard, R, 6:06.22.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Grants Pass (Bekah Lidey, Emerson Kolb, Madeline Durrant, Tayler Ziegler), 1:43.64; 5. Roseburg (Natalie Ramirez, Amber Todd, Alena Howard, Kathryn Blue), 1:54.11.
100 Backstroke — 1. Sophia Selivanova, SE, 1:01.92; 6. Emily Borges, R, 1:08.25.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Eloise Huling, Sh, 1:08.88.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Grants Pass (Alana Zumbrum, Madeline Durrant, Bekah Lidey, Tayler Ziegler), 3:49.64; 6. Roseburg (Alena Howard, Cecile Larson, Holly Brewster, Natalie Ramirez), 4:16.14.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Grants Pass 427.5, South Eugene 375, Roseburg 314.5, Sheldon 303.5, South Medford 220.5, North Medford 93.
Winners, Roseburg
Placers in Top 8
A Finals
200 Medley Relay — 1. South Eugene (Kyle Miller, Spencer Athten, Tyler Ahten, Franco Carrai), 1:39.62; 5. Roseburg (William Young Seidemann, Charles Anderson, Erickson Ling, Jesse Schifferns), 2:00.07.
200 Freestyle — 1. Dylan Wittenberg, NM, 1:46.99; 3. Trevor Knox, R, 1:53.86; 6. William Young Seidemann, R, 2:04.49.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Spencer Ahten, SE, 1:58.55; 2. Dominic Colvin, R, 2:01.75; 3. Hyrum McGinnis, R, 2:16.50.
50 Freestyle — 1. Tyler Ahten, SE, 21.73; 7. Charles Anderson, R, 24.71.
100 Butterfly — 1. Jacob Pirosko, GP, 52.50; 4. Porter Bishop, R, 58.49.
100 Freestyle – 1. Dylan Wittenberg, NM, 48.65; 4. Trevor Knox, R, 52.35.
500 Freestyle — 1. Jacob Pirosko, GP, 4:57.13; 5. William Young Seidemann, R, 5:39.82.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Grants Pass (Calvin Eagan, Ivan Tontchev, Kama Henriques, Jacob Pirosko), 1:31.91; 2. Roseburg (Trevor Knox, Porter Bishop, Hyrum McGinnis, Dominic Colvin), 1:33.96.
100 Backstroke — 1. Tyler Ahten, SE, 53.17; 2. Dominic Colvin, R, 54.47; 4. Porter Bishop, R, 1:03.42.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Spencer Ahten, SE, 59.61; 5. Charles Anderson, R, 1:08.26; 7. Hyrum McGinnis, R, 1:11.42.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. South Eugene (Tyler Ahten, Spencer Ahten, Kyle Miller, Franco Carrai), 3:21.96; 2. Roseburg (Trevor Knox, Porter Bishop, Hyrum McGinnis, Dominic Colvin), 3:29.78.
