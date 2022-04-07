GRANTS PASS — Grants Pass handed Roseburg an 8-0 loss on Thursday in a Southwest Conference girls tennis dual meet.

Grants Pass 8, Roseburg 0

Singles

Allie Rist, GP, def. Kamryn Wattman, R, 8-3; Alyssa Jarred, GP, def. Kambria Stone, R, 8-3; Marlee Bennett, GP, def. Emma Kahler, R, 8-4; Kayla Feskens, GP, def. Kayla Tyler, R, 8-3; Averie Black, GP, def. Kambria Stone, R, 8-1; Maddie Blanchard, GP, def. Mikyla Cunningham, R, 8-4.

Doubles

Janessa Pilcher-Amelia Gladbach, GP, def. Karissa Wattman-Grace Ipsen, R, 8-2; Allison Robinson-Maddy Cox, GP, def. Symone Rust-Kennedy Baylis-Hines, R, 7-7, 10-2; Elise Gattey-Paige Pastrell, GP, def. Mikyla Cunningham-Sarah Bryan, R, 8-1; Jasmine Campbell-Reese Isabell, GP, def. Ella Clark-Alena Howard, R, 8-1.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.