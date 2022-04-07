Roseburg High School’s William Young Seidemann returns a serve during a No. 1 doubles match with partner Michael Shellard against Parker Pastrell and Noah Horban of Grants Pass in Roseburg on Thursday. Seidemann and Shellard won in three sets.
Roseburg High School senior Brian Powell reaches to return a volley during a match against Tuck Neville of Grants Pass in Roseburg on Thursday at Umpqua Valley Tennis Center. Powell lost in three sets.
Roseburg senior Brian Powell hits a backhand shot during a No. 2 singles match against Grants Pass in Roseburg on Thursday.
Roseburg sophomore Massimo Falleni returns a volley during a No. 1 singles match against Grants Pass in Roseburg on Thursday.
Roseburg's Michael Shellard reaches low to return a shot during a No. 1 doubles match with partner William Young Seidemann against Grants Pass in Roseburg on Thursday.
Roseburg's William Young Seidemann returns a serve during a No. 1 doubles match with partner Michael Shellard against Grants Pass in Roseburg on Thursday.
Roseburg sophomore Massimo Falleni returns a volley during a No. 1 singles match against Nic Rist of Grants Pass on Thursday in Roseburg. Falleni lost in straight sets.
Grants Pass won four singles matches and three doubles bouts as it defeated Roseburg 7-1 in a Southwest Conference boys dual tennis meet on Thursday at Umpqua Valley Tennis Center.
The Indians got a victory from their No. 1 doubles team of William Young Seidemann and Michael Shellard, who rebounded from a loss in the first set to win 4-6, 6-1, 10-3 over G.P.'s Parker Pastrell and Noah Horban.
Roseburg's Brian Powell lost to Tuck Neville in three sets in No. 2 singles. Peyton Seal fell to Brady Miller in three sets in No. 3 singles.
Roseburg has six seniors on its roster — Powell, Logan Bishop, Brown, Rai, Rutan and Seidemann.
The Tribe is scheduled to travel to Eugene Tuesday for a dual against Sheldon.
