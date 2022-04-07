Grants Pass won four singles matches and three doubles bouts as it defeated Roseburg 7-1 in a Southwest Conference boys dual tennis meet on Thursday at Umpqua Valley Tennis Center.

The Indians got a victory from their No. 1 doubles team of William Young Seidemann and Michael Shellard, who rebounded from a loss in the first set to win 4-6, 6-1, 10-3 over G.P.'s Parker Pastrell and Noah Horban.

Roseburg's Brian Powell lost to Tuck Neville in three sets in No. 2 singles. Peyton Seal fell to Brady Miller in three sets in No. 3 singles.

Roseburg has six seniors on its roster — Powell, Logan Bishop, Brown, Rai, Rutan and Seidemann.

The Tribe is scheduled to travel to Eugene Tuesday for a dual against Sheldon.

Grants Pass 7, Roseburg 1

Singles

Nic Rist, GP, def. Massimo Falleni, R, 6-0, 6-0; Tuck Neville, GP, def. Brian Powell, R, 6-2, 2-6, 10-5; Brady Miller, GP, def. Peyton Seal, R, 6-3, 4-6, 10-8; Preston Smith, GP, def. Nicholas Brown, R, 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles

William Young Siedemann-Michael Shellard, R, def. Parker Pastrell-Noah Horban, GP, 4-6, 6-1, 10-3; Christian Dara-Brock Huffaker, GP, def. Esteban Webber-Bernal, R, 6-1, 6-1; Jacob Pirosko-David Dunn, GP, def. Alex Maliszewski-Sam Cordon, R, 6-1, 6-1; Evan Riggs-McKay Pratt, GP, def. Triston Rutan-Paviat Rai, R, 6-1, 6-3.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

